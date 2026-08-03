Guard Medical Teams Team Up to Help Virgin Islands Engineers

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chandra Stoll, 188th Medical Group public health, inspects Staff Sgt. Larry Mondy’s (left), 285th Civil Engineering Squadron power production, ears prior to an audio test. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 285th CES, Virgin Islands Air National Guard, performed training exercises at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., July 2026. During their two-week annual training, 285th CES Airmen executed heavy equipment operations, water purification using reverse osmosis units, HVAC repair, welding, and rapid airfield damage repair at the Regional Training Site. Cadres from the 188th CES provided instruction to ensure units remain mission-ready for contingency operations. Off the training pad, all 57 visiting Airmen achieved 100% medical readiness thanks to a joint team effort. The 188th Medical Group and visiting staff from the 127th Medical Group, Michigan Air National Guard, conducted hearing tests, fit tests, and health assessments throughout the training period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare) see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard’s 285th Civil Engineer Squadron left their annual training here medically ready after a one-day joint effort by two Air National Guard medical groups.

The 127th Medical Group, based in Michigan, sent a five-person team along with one registered nurse from the Virgin Islands headquarters to the 188th Wing in Arkansas to handle Individual Medical Readiness (IMR) requirements for the 285th CES, a geographically separated unit attached to the 127th Wing. The engineers were already scheduled for training at the 188th from July 19 to Aug. 1.

“Everything went well from the planning phase through execution, and that’s thanks to the people at the 188th Medical Group,” said 1st Lt. Daniel Rickard of the 127th MDG. “Their support made the difference.”

Rather than simply providing space, the 188th Medical Group integrated its own personnel into the work. Full-time staff handled coordination in the weeks leading up to the event, and the188th Public Health and Bioenvironmental specialists took on the hearing exams and gas mask fit tests.

The medical personnel worked together to help the 29 members of the 285th CES. The 127th Medical Group administered five vaccinations, conducted four HIV blood draws using 188th equipment, and completed nine PHQs and mental health assessments. The 188th Medical Group gave one vaccination, performed two gas mask fit tests, and conducted 14 audiograms.

The teams worked so efficiently together, the entire process was completed faster than they had originally planned for.

Chief Master Sgt. Che Kinnard, the 188th senior enlisted leader, said the collaboration reinforced a larger purpose. “Working with another medical team strengthens that shared sense of teamwork,” Kinnard said. “You know you’re contributing directly to the overall readiness of the Air National Guard.”