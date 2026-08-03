USAMMA cases colors, passes baton to AMLC to continue legacy of warfighter support

FORT DETRICK, Md.– After more than eight decades of tirelessly supplying, supporting and sustaining the joint warfighter, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency officially discontinued operations and cased its colors during a formal ceremony July 31 at Fort Detrick.



The historical event marked the culmination of a storied legacy of worldwide operational medical logistics support.



Presided over by Col. Deon Maxwell, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the ceremony formalized the transition of USAMMA’s remaining functions and personnel under AMLC, signifying a streamlined future for Army medical sustainment.



During the traditional casing of the colors, USAMMA Commander Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim and Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki, assisted by Staff Sgt. Tereso Hernandez as the color bearer, furled and cased the unit's flag. The solemn act symbolized the official discontinuation of the AMLC direct reporting unit and Lim's relinquishment of command.



“Today is not a funeral. It’s a graduation. It is a celebration of a legacy that began in the crucible of World War II,” Maxwell said, acknowledging USAMMA’s legacy but also the vast differences in the world compared to 80-plus years ago.



“You reorganize it because the world has changed, the mission has evolved and the Army needs its absolute best medical logisticians to step into a new, broader era of sustainment,” he said.



Maxwell praised Lim’s leadership in steering the organization through the complex transition without degrading global support, telling Lim, “You didn’t just ‘keep the lights on’ during this transition; you kept the flame burning.”



Addressing the workforce directly, Maxwell reminded them that their mission and impact remain vital.



“You didn’t just push boxes; you delivered hope,” he said. “The DNA of USAMMA is now the foundation of AMLC. The expertise sitting in these chairs is what will carry the Army into the future force of 2030 and beyond.”



The roots of USAMMA trace back to the early days of World War II when the Army Surgeon General recognized a critical need to manage medical materiel for rapidly expanding mobilization forces. The agency went through several iterations in New York and Pennsylvania before officially being named USAMMA on April 15, 1965.



Relocating to Fort Detrick in 1974, the highly respected unit became the backbone of Army medical logistics. Its mission grew to encompass the centralized management of readiness-enabling contingency programs and the delivery of life-saving medical supplies to every corner of the globe.



USAMMA’s reach was truly global, comprising more than 300 military, civilian, local national and contractor personnel. In addition to its Fort Detrick headquarters, the agency managed operational maintenance and storage locations across the United States and at strategic international hubs, including sites in Korea, Japan, Belgium, Germany, Poland and Kuwait.



Addressing the crowd of distinguished guests, family members and USAMMA alumni, Lim delivered emotional remarks, reflecting on his two years in command and the agency’s 83-year history.



He invited the audience to take a collective deep breath – mirroring the exercise he used when he first took command.



“What you just heard is not the sound of an organization ending,” Lim said. “It is the sound of the legacy continuing. Organizations do not breathe. People do. Buildings do not make history. People do. Colors do not create legacy. People do.”



Lim emphasized that USAMMA’s true impact was measured not by the tonnage of equipment moved and positioned, but by the lives quietly saved on the battlefield.



“For more than eight decades, USAMMA quietly protected something far more important than materiel and equipment – the lives of America’s sons and daughters,” he said. “Before a medic treated the wounded… before a surgeon entered an operating room… before hope arrived… someone at USAMMA had already answered the call.”



The discontinuation ceremony also served as a moment to honor the families who have served alongside the unit’s leadership. Special presentations were made to the spouses of Lim and Brenecki, as well as their children, acknowledging the vital foundation of support they provided to the Soldiers and the broader USAMMA family.



Lim offered a poignant tribute to his children and his wife, Cher, saying “the Army may know my rank, but you know my heart.” He also praised Brenecki for his steadfast leadership and guidance, thanking him for “reminding me that leadership is never about standing above people – it is always about standing beside them.”



Though USAMMA as an agency has reached its final chapter, Lim reminded those in attendance that the mission’s impact is permanent.



“Today marks the end of USAMMA, but not the end of its influence,” Lim said. “Years from now, a Soldier will survive because of work that began here. A medic will save a life because of equipment you sustained. … They may never know your name, but America will benefit because you answered yours. That is legacy.”



As the "Army Song" echoed through Fort Detrick’s Building 1520 auditorium to conclude the event, attendees – including many past commanders and officers, command sergeants major, senior civilians and USAMMA alumni – reflected on the end of an era.



While the colors are now cased, the spirit of USAMMA will live on through AMLC.



“The colors may be cased, but character cannot be cased,” Lim concluded. “Buildings may close, but service never does. We are sending its legacy into AMLC and every formation represented here.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2026 Date Posted: 08.03.2026 09:39 Story ID: 571379 Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMA cases colors, passes baton to AMLC to continue legacy of warfighter support, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.