inn Army Community Hospital prepares future Army nurses through summer training program

Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Army nursing cadets are gaining hands-on clinical experience at Winn Army Community Hospital through the Army Nurse Summer Training Program, working alongside Army healthcare professionals to prepare for future service while supporting the Army’s mission of sustaining a medically ready force. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Army nursing cadets are gaining hands-on clinical experience at Winn Army Community...... read more read more

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Army nursing cadets are gaining hands-on clinical experience at Winn Army Community Hospital through the Army Nurse Summer Training Program, working alongside Army healthcare professionals to prepare for future service while supporting the Army’s mission of sustaining a medically ready force.

The annual program places Army nursing students in military treatment facilities where they train alongside experienced Army healthcare professionals. At Winn, cadets care for active-duty Soldiers, Family members, and retirees while developing the clinical and leadership skills required of Army nurses. The hands-on experience bridges classroom instruction with military patient care, preparing the next generation of Army medical professionals.

Registered nurse Michelle Harrison, who mentors cadets in the emergency department, said exposing future Army nurses to the military healthcare environment before graduation prepares them for future assignments.

“They’re getting experience with active-duty Soldiers, military families, retirees and beneficiaries while they’re still in nursing school,” Harrison said. “That experience helps them become better nurses and better officers.”

Harrison said experienced Army healthcare professionals have a responsibility to prepare those who will follow them.

“If we don’t train now, then the quality of nurses coming into military hospitals won’t be ready for the responsibilities they may face,” Harrison said.

For many cadets, the program also reinforces why they chose to serve as Army nurses.

“I’ve always wanted to go into medicine because it’s such a meaningful career,” said Cadet Hannah Dillon. “The Army is helping me achieve that dream by sending me to college, and I really appreciate the teamwork and culture that comes with serving.”

For the cadets, the program provides opportunities to apply classroom instruction in a military clinical setting while building the confidence and leadership skills required of Army nurses.

“Our first day Tanner and I had the opportunity to place IVs,” said Cadet Ashley Gregor. “We’ve been very hands-on. Being engaged with the nurses and the patients while providing one-on-one care has been really appreciated.”

Gregor said the experience also showed her the leadership expected of Army nurses.

“I was able to see those leadership skills in the way the nurses conduct themselves with patients,” Gregor said. “They are leaders, and that’s something I want to carry with me into my future clinical training.”

Cadet Tanner Henry said the military treatment facility gave him opportunities to practice skills beyond what he experienced in nursing school.

“Here we’ve had the opportunity to start IVs and practice skills over and over,” Henry said. “It’s built our confidence and our ability to take care of patients.”

Henry said repeated hands-on training prepares future Army nurses for the responsibilities they will assume after graduation.

“You can read about skills, but when you actually practice them, you build confidence with your patients and with the team around you,” Henry said.

Cadet Gabriella Cubbage said working alongside Army nurses, medics, and providers strengthened both her clinical knowledge and her understanding of military nursing.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with medics, nurses, and providers to practice the skills I’ve learned in school,” Cubbage said. “The skills I’ve learned here have helped develop me into a well-rounded nurse.”

Cubbage said the experience also reinforced the leadership responsibilities that come with serving as an Army nurse.

“Not only are you developing practical nursing skills, but you’re also developing the skills to lead others during emergencies while remaining calm,” Cubbage said.

The Army Nurse Summer Training Program provides future Army nurses with opportunities to develop clinical skills, leadership, and confidence before entering the force. Through mentorship and hands-on training across multiple departments, Winn Army Community Hospital continues to prepare the next generation of military medical professionals, ensuring Army nurses are ready to care for Soldiers wherever the mission takes them while helping sustain a medically ready force.