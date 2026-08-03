Bravo Battery, 1-623rd Field Artillery Conducts CS gas training at Fort Knox

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1-623rd Field Artillery, conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) confidence training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. The hands-on training reinforced proficiency with chemical defense equipment and enhanced the unit's ability to remain lethal and effective in contaminated environments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trey Baldwin) see less | View Image Page

By Spc. Trey Baldwin, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, conducted chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense training May 16, concluding with a mask confidence training exercise that involved entering a chamber filled with the stinging, tear-inducing heat of CS gas.

The hands-on training was designed to reinforce proficiency in using the M50 protective mask and other chemical defense equipment under simulated hazard conditions. By experiencing the effects of the gas firsthand, Soldiers built absolute trust in their gear, preparing the unit to survive and remain lethal in contaminated environments.

Throughout the exercise, Soldiers practiced properly donning, clearing and maintaining their protective masks and then completed basic tasks while wearing the equipment to build confidence and familiarity.

Next, the Bravo Battery Soldiers experienced the Army’s infamous gas chamber. Simulating a chemical attack, Soldiers reacted by donning their masks before entering a room filled with 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile, commonly known as CS gas or tear gas.

The Soldier’s training and skills were put to the ultimate test. A properly maintained, donned and sealed mask protected them from the effects of the CS gas filling the chamber.

After a moment with masks on, Soldiers briefly broke the seal of their M50s, then performed resealing and clearing movements by blowing out sharply to purge contaminants that entered their masks. Proper clearing procedures instill confidence that the mask can be resealed and cleared if bumped during combat.

The climax of the event came with Soldiers completely removing the mask to experience the effects of the irritant before exiting.

CS gas is commonly used as a riot-control agent and produces temporary irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory system. The exposure gives Soldiers firsthand experience with the effects of the agent while reinforcing confidence in their protective equipment and procedures.

As the future fight becomes increasingly complex, Soldiers must be able to navigate any number of challenges. This training ensures that Bravo Battery is ready to fight through contaminated environments and that their artillery capabilities remain lethal and effective, regardless of the conditions.