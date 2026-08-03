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    NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards $29.5M Contract for Grounds Maintenance at Marine Corps Installations in North Carolina

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

    NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Coastal Enterprises, Jacksonville, North Carolina (NC), a $29,535,110 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for grounds maintenance services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC; Marine Corps Air Station New River, NC; and other outlying areas supported by these installations.

    Construction is anticipated to be completed by July 2027.

    The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $148,897,869.

    Fiscal year (FY) 2026 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $11,817,523; FY 2026 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funding in the amount of $283,985; and FY 2026 operations and maintenance, other funding in the amount of $410,029, will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.

    This contract was sole source procured under Federal Acquisitions Regulation (FAR) 8.002, mandatory sources, utilizing FAR 8.7 – the AbilityOne program, with one offer received.

    NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-D-0064).

    NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

    For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 08:00
    Story ID: 571369
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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