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    Reintegration Process Strengthens Support for Returning Airmen

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Leahy 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    LINCOLN, Neb. – A new reintegration process is helping Airmen transition home by providing supervisors, families, and members with tools and resources to support a successful return from deployment.

    Developed with collaboration between base leadership, support agencies and experienced Airmen, the program focuses on early engagement and consistent communication, recognizing that every deployment experience is different.

    "No two deployments are the same," said Chief Master Sgt. Tisthammer, 155th Air Refueling Wing command chief. "We'll have some folks that need nothing more than a high five and a welcome home, and we'll have others who need a little more help."

    A key part of the program is a 30-60-90 day supervisor guide that provides leaders with suggested check-in timelines, conversation starters and resources to help identify concerns early and connect Airmen with additional support if needed.

    "I think the small conversations that are held frequently with a supervisor showing that they care beat any briefing," Tisthammer said. "The supervisor knows their members. If they detect something that's off, that's when they can get them the help they need."

    The program recognizes that challenges may not appear immediately after a deployment. Reintegration can evolve over weeks or months as Airmen readjust to family life, relationships and daily routines. The scheduled check-ins are designed to identify potential concerns before they become larger problems.

    For Tisthammer, the program is about more than supporting individual Airmen, it is about strengthening the relationships that make the force more resilient.

    "I honestly think this is an opportunity to build connection and make connections stronger," he said. "We're not a business. The military is a family."

    Drawing from his own deployment experiences, Tisthammer said those personal connections can make a lasting difference.

    "Ultimately, this drives readiness," Tisthammer added. "Having that connection is a big piece of what we have to have to be ready, and this is an opportunity for supervisors to make sure that connection is there.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 10:44
    Story ID: 571332
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reintegration Process Strengthens Support for Returning Airmen, by TSgt Kevin Leahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nebraska
    Reintegration
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    155ARW
    National Guard

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