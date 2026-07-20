178th Wing Security Forces Airmen sharpen readiness in Hawaii's jungle terrain

Courtesy Photo | Security Forces Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Security Forces Squadron prepare for an ambush exercise during annual training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 19, 2026. The training challenges Airmen to strengthen tactical proficiency, teamwork and expeditionary readiness while operating in unfamiliar terrain and austere conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Scofield) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Wind moves through the trees at Schofield Barracks' East Range as leaves crunch underfoot and boots sink into mud. Humidity clings to uniforms as Security Forces Airmen navigate steep terrain, flowing water and unfamiliar surroundings, trading the familiar landscape of the Midwest for the jungle terrain of Oahu, Hawaii.

For nearly two weeks, from July 13-27, Airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Security Forces Squadron challenged themselves through annual training designed to strengthen small-unit tactics, decision-making and expeditionary readiness.

The training at Schofield Barracks combined classroom instruction with hands-on field exercises, including jungle familiarization, dismounted patrolling, ambush training, land navigation and rope systems. The realistic environment challenged Airmen to apply what they learned while operating in conditions unlike those they typically encounter at home.

The training was part of an 18-month effort by the 178th SFS to increase its focus on small-team operations and prepare Airmen to make tactical decisions in increasingly decentralized environments.

"We've got folks doing small-team tactics to include basic patrols, ambushes, land navigation, rope bridges, some things that we don't get to do back in the Midwest and the terrain that we're typically familiar with," said Maj. Eric Minshaw, commander of the 178th Security Forces Squadron. "We're also working on much smaller, kind of decentralized operations, getting away from the large-base concept that a lot of us have experience with, and focusing down on the junior NCO level to make those tactical-level decisions that are going to be needed in the future fight."

The unfamiliar environment quickly became one of the most valuable instructors.

"The terrain and the environment has been perfect," Minshaw said. "It certainly has been the greatest challenge that we've faced out here, just navigating through the water and elevation changes."

For 1st Lt. Kyle Mackerig, a guest jungle instructor from the 820th Base Defense Group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, the training provided an opportunity to share knowledge gained through his own experience operating in jungle environments. Mackerig graduated from the U.S. Army Jungle Operations Training Course in May 2025 and joined the 178th SFS to help Airmen develop the skills necessary to operate in the terrain.

"The training we're conducting here at East Range in Hawaii is jungle familiarization with its terrain, as well as using small-unit tactics for patrolling dismounted through the environment," Mackerig said. "We're mixing in ambush classes, basic patrolling principles and one-rope systems used for troop transport and troop recovery."

The goal extended beyond simply learning how to navigate the jungle. The training challenged Airmen to remain effective when conditions were unfamiliar and the path forward was uncertain.

"The jungle is the classroom, not the objective," said Master Sgt. Bradley Akers. "Our purpose is to push our Airmen beyond their comfort zones in one of the world's most demanding environments, reinforcing disciplined leadership, teamwork and adaptability. Those are the qualities that make them more capable Defenders, regardless of where the mission takes them."

That challenge took many forms throughout the training. Airmen hiked through steep terrain and mud, navigated waterways and practiced moving through the jungle while carrying their equipment.

During one exercise, Airmen made their way to a river and moved chest-deep through the water, testing whether their packs could float and learning how to operate in and around a water obstacle. They emerged from the river covered in mud, carrying another lesson from an environment far removed from the terrain they typically encounter in Ohio.

For Staff Sgt. Macy Flannery, a member of the 178th Security Forces Squadron, the experience also provided an opportunity to strengthen the bonds within her team. Flannery, who is in her fifth year of service, said the training challenged Airmen to work together while learning basic survival skills and small-unit tactics.

"It's been a good bonding experience for our team," Flannery said. "We're going through it all together and having to do a lot of teamwork for our different training experiences."

The training also marked Flannery's first temporary duty assignment with the Air Force. While she had previously visited Hawaii on vacation, the trip offered a different perspective as she spent the assignment training, living in the field and working alongside her teammates.

Mackerig said the teamwork he witnessed throughout the training gave him a new appreciation for the 178th SFS.

"The biggest thing that surprised me about working with the Guard, and in particular the 178th, is how tight-knit they are, how much of a family they are," Mackerig said. "Everyone feels welcome here, even from being an outsider."

That sense of teamwork became evident throughout the training, Minshaw said, as Airmen and NCOs looked after one another and shared skills developed through previous training and experience.

"We've got a great team," Minshaw said. "The NCOs that we have and the instructor cadre that has come in is absolutely top shelf."

From checking water supplies and applying sunscreen to sharing specialized skills and helping teammates navigate difficult terrain, Minshaw said the small actions demonstrated the team's commitment to one another.

"It's really awesome to see the team come together, and then also see some of the special skill sets that folks have developed from some of the other schools step up in the training environment and teach those to the left and right of them," Minshaw said.

For Minshaw, the ultimate value of the training lies in what Airmen take with them after leaving the jungle.

"I hope they have fun, and they learn something," Minshaw said. "Most importantly, I hope they kind of find what their limits are while they're out operating here."

Training environments like East Range allow Airmen to discover those limits when the stakes are controlled, Minshaw said, giving them the confidence to face future challenges.

"It's better to find and push yourself and find your breaking points and move past those in a training environment like this, rather than to be caught flat-footed in our operational environment," Minshaw said.

As the Airmen leave the mud, water and steep terrain of Schofield Barracks, the lessons learned in the jungle will follow them. The physical challenges, tactical problems and moments of uncertainty provided more than a test of endurance. They gave Airmen an opportunity to build confidence, strengthen teamwork and develop the ability to make decisions when the environment is unfamiliar.

"One of our greatest fears is always sending somebody out that feels ill-prepared to face something that's unknown," Minshaw said. "Environments like this create the perfect opportunity for an Airman or an NCO to fall back on and remember, 'Hey, I made it through this. I problem-solved in this environment. I can tackle whatever I'm going to face in the future.'"

For the 178th Security Forces Squadron, the jungle was never the final objective. It was the classroom.