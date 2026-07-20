927th ARW aids Operation Buffalo River Wellness

Photo By Senior Airman Megan Estrada | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jade Cupps, left, 927th Air Refueling Wing pharmacy technician, and Maj. Iris Morales, 927th ARW Logistics Officer In Charge, work together during Buffalo River Wellness at Marshall High School, Arkansas, July 23, 2026. During Operation Buffalo River Wellness, Morales and Cupps worked collaboratively to ensure the efficient coordination of medical supplies and the delivery of quality pharmaceutical support, contributing to the overall success of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada) see less | View Image Page

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Marshall, AR.-- Airmen from the 927th Air Refueling Wing joined more than 150 military medical professionals from units across the Total Force to support the Buffalo River Wellness Mission in Marshall, Arkansas, from July 13–24, 2026.

Buffalo River Wellness is a Department of War Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost healthcare services to underserved communities while enhancing military medical readiness.

Healthcare teams provided services such as medical evaluations, prescription support, dental care, vision screenings, behavioral health consultations, and school sports physicals to members of the surrounding community. The 927th ARW contributed to the mission by providing a Medical Service Corps officer and a pharmacy technician.

“The importance of the 927th ARW role lies in enabling the entire healthcare team to function as one integrated force,” said Maj. Iris Morales, 927th ARW Logistics Officer. “By combining leadership, operational coordination, and pharmaceutical expertise, our members enhanced patient care, strengthened team effectiveness, and helped ensure the Buffalo Wellness IRT achieved its dual mission of improving community health while providing valuable joint readiness training for military personnel.”

The operation created a mutually beneficial training environment by expanding healthcare access for the local community while providing Airmen with valuable experience treating a diverse patient population.

“Since we don’t perform pharmacy services on drill weekends a lot of my training comes from experiences like this,” said Tech. Sgt. Jade Cupps, 927th Aeromedical Staging Squadron pharmacy technician. “Here, I am doing the work and taking care of the patients so this type of environment is rewarding. The community is so supportive and grateful of the services we’re providing.”

Buffalo River Wellness allows Airmen to apply their skills in real-world environments, strengthen partnerships with civilian organizations, and maintain the proficiency needed to support future operations.

“IRT missions transform training into real-world experience,” said Morales. “Airmen return to their home station with stronger technical skills, improved leadership, greater confidence, and experience working in joint and multidisciplinary teams. Beyond the skills they gain, they also return with a renewed appreciation for service, knowing their work directly improved the lives of the communities they served while strengthening military readiness.”

The skills and experiences gained during Buffalo River Wellness will allow 927th ARW Airmen to share their lessons learned and support continued training efforts at MacDill Air Force Base.