86th Training Division leads Warrior Exercise, Regional Medic 2026 training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic 2026 is shown July 24, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of U.S. Army Reserve troops as well as Joint and Total Force members are part of the exercise at Fort McCoy from late-July 2026 to early August 2026. The 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic 2026 is a large-scale Army Reserve collective training exercise designed to prepare units for large-scale combat operations in a realistic operational environment. The exercise combined the traditional Warrior Exercise with Regional Medic training, allowing both combat support and medical units to train simultaneously under one operational scenario. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise/Regional Medic...... read more read more

Thousands of Army Reserve Soldiers strengthen their collective readiness during the 86th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise and Regional Medic 2026 (WAREXRM26) at Fort McCoy — reinforcing the installation’s role as one of the Army Reserve’s premier collective training centers.

The exercise, conducted by the Fort McCoy-based 86th Training Division under the 84th Training Command, combines a Warrior Exercise (WAREX) with Regional Medic (RM) training to create a realistic, scenario-driven environment that challenges Soldiers and leaders across multiple warfighting functions. The integrated exercise enables combat support, combat service support, and medical units to train simultaneously while preparing for large-scale combat operations.

Headquartered at Fort McCoy, the 86th Training Division’s mission is to plan, deliver, and enable realistic and relevant training that prepares Soldiers and units for immediate and future combat operations. Through the use of experienced observer-coach/trainers (OC/Ts), the division evaluates unit performance, coaches leaders, and helps ensure Army Reserve formations are ready to meet operational requirements worldwide.

During Warrior Exercise and Regional Medic 2026, participating units operate in a complex operational environment designed to replicate the challenges of modern combat, exercise planners said. Soldiers train in mission command, tactical decision-making, convoy operations, sustainment, engineer operations, communications, force protection, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response while executing realistic battlefield scenarios.

Medical units participating in the Regional Medic portion of the exercise establish treatment facilities, conducted casualty triage, provided emergency medical care, coordinated medical evacuation, and practiced prolonged field care under simulated combat conditions. The integrated medical training enhanced the Army Reserve’s ability to provide lifesaving care while supporting maneuver forces in an operational environment.

A cornerstone of the exercise was the support provided by the division’s OC/Ts. These experienced Soldiers mentor leaders, evaluated mission-essential tasks, and provided immediate feedback throughout the exercise to improve performance and help units meet Army readiness standards before future mobilizations.

Fort McCoy’s expansive maneuver areas, tactical road networks, ranges, medical training facilities, and logistics infrastructure provided an ideal setting for the exercise. The installation allowed commanders to synchronize multiple combat support disciplines while challenging Soldiers to adapt to evolving battlefield conditions in a realistic training environment.

Warrior Exercise and Regional Medic 2026 also highlighted Fort McCoy's longstanding role as one of the Army Reserve’s premier training installations. Each year, the post hosts large-scale collective training events that bring together units from across the nation to improve interoperability, strengthen mission readiness, and validate the Army Reserve's ability to rapidly respond to national defense requirements.

Known as the Black Hawk Division, the 86th Training Division has been headquartered at Fort McCoy since 2010 and continues to play a critical role in preparing Army Reserve units for future missions.

Through Warrior Exercise and Regional Medic 2026, the division provided commanders and Soldiers with realistic, demanding, and mission-focused training that strengthened teamwork, enhanced operational capabilities, and ensured units remain ready to support the nation's defense.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and 86th Training Division Public Affairs.)