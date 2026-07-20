75th Field Artillery Brigade Leads Continuous Transformation at Project Convergence

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Paul I. Lashley (right), commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, receives a briefing from a U.S. Army captain (left) and another Soldier in front of a modified M1152 command and control vehicle at Fort Irwin, California, on July 15, 2026. Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) brings military leaders and Soldiers together to assess and provide feedback on emerging battlefield technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Abner J. Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

FORT Sill, OK.- Warfare is evolving at a relentless pace, and the Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, are standing at the boundary of that evolution. At the Army’s National Training Center in Fort Irwin, during Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), these Fort Sill based artillerymen did not just execute a training exercise; they pioneered a new era of tactical combat power. By putting an experimental autonomous launcher and command system through its paces, the 2-18 FA is demonstrating how the Army is transforming in contact to build a faster, more lethal, and more survivable force.

At the heart of this transformation is Human-Machine Integration (HMI), a concept that redefines how the military protects its most valuable asset: its Soldiers. The experiment focused on the DeepFires autonomous launcher, a highly mobile, multi-mission platform built to align with the Army's modernization priorities. Developed in partnership with the U.S. Army, Oshkosh, Forterra, Corvid Technologies, and Collins Aerospace, this system builds on insights from PC-C5 and the Contested Force Integration Warfare Exercise (CFWE) to demonstrate what autonomous systems can deliver in lethality, survivability, and flexibility.

Under this framework, the dangerous, labor-intensive tasks of forward-position launching and heavy ammunition resupply are shifted to autonomous machines. The tactical decisions, however, remain entirely in the hands of the crew. During PC-C6, this concept took physical form in a leader-follower vehicle configuration. A manned Joint Unmanned Autonomous System Multi-Payload System Command and Control (JUMPS C2) vehicle served as the brain of the operation. From within the safety of this prototype shelter, a small crew of Soldiers directed the actions of two robotic followers: the DeepFires autonomous Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Family of Launchers (MFOM) and the Autonomous Resupply Vehicle (ARV). This architecture allows a small team to deliver a massive volume of fire from a protected, mobile position.

"This is a tremendous capability and it allows leaders to provide a higher quality training to the Soldiers with increased ROI," said Maj. Abner Gonzalez, 2-18 FA Battalion executive officer, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. "Now Section Chiefs can theoretically plan for, operate, and supervise multiple launchers from one JUMPS C2 vehicle. It provides multiple options and flexibility for the commander and allows much more mass from a single Battalion with the same number of Soldiers."

In modern conflict, the tactical landscape has become increasingly transparent and lethal. Recent global engagements demonstrate that ubiquitous drone surveillance, satellite tracking, and rapid counter-battery radar make static positions and highly visible manned convoys incredibly vulnerable to precision strikes. The value of this autonomous capability lies in its potential to counter these modern threats on the battlefield. By separating the manned command cell from the actual launchers and resupply vehicles, the system allows a unit to project decisive combat power while drastically reducing its physical and electromagnetic signature. If an adversary detects a launcher, the manned command crew remains safely masked kilometers away, fundamentally shifting the survivability equation.

Yet, achieving this level of protection and operational coordination is not just about remote-controlled vehicles; it is about building a secure, data-centric network that can survive under the heaviest electronic warfare pressure. In Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments, standard communications are heavily contested. To overcome this, the JUMPS C2 leverages a resilient, multi-layered communications architecture. This secure network integration ensures that essential operational data and mission commands flow uninterrupted from sensor to shooter, keeping the unit synchronized in highly contested environments.

What makes this initiative truly inspiring is how rapidly it is taking shape. Rather than waiting years for a finished system to exit a traditional, slow-moving acquisition pipeline, the Diamond Brigade is participating in direct "Soldier Touchpoints." Artillerymen work side-by-side with industry developers directly in the field, testing prototypes in the dirt and offering real-time feedback to shape software updates. This collaborative loop between fighters and developers ensures that the capabilities delivered to the tactical edge are immediately ready for the realities of modern combat.

"Having the opportunity to be here and affect the future of artillery in such a meaningful way by integrating technology that will save Soldiers' lives feels amazing to myself as well as all of the Soldiers here," said 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Jones, a platoon leader with 2-18 FA. "The autonomous technology will remove future Soldiers from dangerous situations altogether in the rocket world. The developers take our feedback and often immediately take action to fix what any one of us may be concerned about, and it feels like we are certainly making a difference for future Soldiers."

For the noncommissioned officers who traditionally lead physical, hands-on crew drills on the ground, this technological shift also redefines daily leadership and operational management.

"It essentially removes our role from the equipment physically altogether, and all we need to think about is how to emplace the equipment," said Staff Sgt. Baylee Hopper, a section chief with 2-18 FA. "We really have to think about how the future of this equipment is entirely autonomous and will be from a computer screen. Our role is certainly changing, and this exercise will help us determine where our role lies in the future of autonomy in the rocket world."

The strategic value of these Soldier Touchpoints and the system's maturity were highlighted on July 24, 2026, when Under Secretary of the Army, The Honorable Michael Obadal, along with leadership from Army Futures Command, visited the 2-18 FA. During the visit, leaders received a comprehensive orientation on the Deep Fires System and observed firsthand its revolutionary capabilities. The Under Secretary went inside both the Juggernaut Launcher and the JUMPS C2 vehicle to test and experience the system's advanced autonomous and remote-control features. Following the demonstration, III Armored Corps (IIIAC) representatives briefed the delegation on the system's Long Range Maneuver (LRM) capabilities. To close the visit, Under Secretary Obadal recognized four "Mission Ready" Soldiers from 2-18 FA, presenting them with coins to thank them for their dedication and hard work in advancing the Army's modernization efforts.

The testing at PC-C6 represents the opening phase of a journey that will soon accelerate the US Army’s autonomous multi-domain launchers. As the Army moves toward future operational phases, a single manned command vehicle will be capable of controlling up to four autonomous launchers and multiple resupply vehicles simultaneously. By taking this bold step forward, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade is proving that continuous transformation is not just a strategic talking point. It is a live, operational reality that ensures the “Diamonds” remains one of the most formidable forces on any future battlefield.