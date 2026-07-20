Honoring a Leader Who Put People First: Onel Colón Retires from LRC

Courtesy Photo | Service members, civilian employees, families and community partners gathered at Ramos Hall, July 30 to honor Onel Colón, the retiring director of the Logistics Readiness Center. His mother, Jovita Ortiz; his son, Onel Colón Díaz; his sister, Maritza; and his brothers, Noel and Enrique, attended the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, civilian employees, families and community partners gathered at Ramos Hall, July 30 to honor Onel Colón, the retiring director of the Logistics Readiness Center. His mother, Jovita Ortiz; his son, Onel Colón Díaz; his sister, Maritza; and his brothers, Noel and Enrique, attended the ceremony.

Leaders throughout the event emphasized Colón’s focus on people, mission and readiness — values that shaped the LRC during his tenure.

Lt. Col. Eric C. Littlejohn, deputy garrison commander, said Colón succeeded because he understood the human element behind logistics.

“I believe Onel's success came from a simple truth: he understood the people behind the mission,” Littlejohn said. “He knew what it meant for a Soldier waiting on equipment, for a unit preparing to mobilize, for a family hoping everything would be ready before deployment, and for an installation preparing for hurricane season. He understood those things because he lived them.”

Littlejohn said Colón strengthened the installation by reinforcing readiness.

“Under his leadership, the LRC didn't simply complete missions; it strengthened readiness,” he said. “Together, they left Fort Buchanan stronger than he found it. That is the measure of stewardship.”

He also connected Colón’s contributions to Fort Buchanan’s identity.

“We often say Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean,” he said. “Today, I realize something else: A home is ultimately defined by the people who dedicate themselves to making it a place worthy of those who pass through its gates.”

Javier Sierra‑Vázquez, LRC chief of Plans and Operations, said Colón shaped the workforce through mentorship. “He never kept knowledge to himself. Instead, he made a point to teach and guide everyone around him. He always invested in the future of the LRC,” Sierra‑Vázquez said. “He believed in each person's potential. His expectations pushed us, his feedback shaped us and his consistency earned our respect.”

Sierra‑Vázquez also noted Colón’s leadership during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

“During COVID‑19, when uncertainty affected both our work and our personal lives, he put special focus on employee wellness, reminding us that taking care of people is the best way of taking care of the mission,” he said.

The ceremony also included several recognitions for Colón’s service. Officials presented him with the Superior Civilian Service Award and two certificates of appreciation. The 407th Field Support Brigade recognized his mother and son with certificates of appreciation. Colón also received tokens of appreciation from his LRC teammates and installation leaders.

In his remarks, Colón thanked the workforce and underscored its role in the LRC’s success.

“You can buy the best equipment in the world, but people are the key to success,” he said. “Technology is not going to work without investing in the right people. It is the people in this room who made it happen.”

He recalled the challenges he faced when he assumed the director role.

“When I first took this role, we faced a mountain of operational challenges,” he said. “But together we transformed an aging organization into a world‑class logistics readiness center.”

Colón closed the ceremony by thanking his team.

“I leave knowing that the true foundation of this directorate is its people,” he said. “I leave you with a safer workplace, better tools and a Logistics Readiness Center that is second to none,” said Colón, who retired from the Army National Guard AGR program as a colonel in October 2017 after 28 years of military service.

Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, supports about 15,000 active-duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve personnel. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, the installation provides the infrastructure, services and logistics that enable military readiness and power projection anytime, anywhere.