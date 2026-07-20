Luke Airmen's readiness saves veteran’s life

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner | U.S. Air Force Capt. Max Sarver, right, Luke Medical Group Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometry element chief, performs an eye exam at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. Air Force healthcare professionals receive medical and readiness training to effectively and efficiently respond to both mission requirements and real-world lifesaving scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Wagner) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — A routine Sunday morning golf outing quickly turned into a race against time when two Luke Air Force Base Airmen sprang into action to save the life of a fellow golfer experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Capt. Max Sarver, Luke Medical Group Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometry element chief, and Senior Airman Wyatt Lupien, Luke MDG OMRS optometry technician, were playing at Falcon Dunes Golf Course on July 19 when they noticed golfers urgently waving for help. What they found was an unconscious veteran lying on the ground while bystanders attempted to help.

"It looked like something wasn't right," Lupien said. "I saw someone attempting CPR. I checked for a pulse, checked for breathing and immediately started compressions."

Lupien recognized the bystander's efforts were ineffective and took control of administering chest compressions. Sarver then secured the veteran’s airway and monitored their condition to maintain lifesaving care.

Golf course personnel arrived with an automated external defibrillator several minutes later. Lupien quickly applied the AED pads while Sarver exposed the patient's chest. The device identified a shockable rhythm and delivered a shock before instructing them to continue compressions until firefighters arrived.

"(Lupien) jumped right on it with no hesitation whatsoever," Sarver said. "He was doing exactly what his training prepared him to do."

Emergency responders arrived approximately eight minutes after the Airmen began treatment and assumed care of the patient before transporting him to a local intensive care unit. Sarver and Lupien later learned that the veteran survived the initial medical emergency and that their rapid intervention significantly increased his chances of recovery.

For Lupien, the response came down to trusting his training.

"You kind of empty your mind and go back to what you've practiced," Lupien said. "I had just taken basic life support (training) earlier this year.”

Both Airmen credited their readiness CPR training and Tactical Combat Casualty Care training with helping them remain calm under pressure. Although their day-to-day responsibilities center on patient care within the optometry clinic, they recognized those skills are designed for moments exactly like this.

“Commit to your training,” Lupien said. “That’s the only reason I felt as comfortable as I did taking charge of the scene."

Reflecting on the experience, Sarver believes timing made all the difference.

"If we weren't there, I don't think that man would have survived," Sarver said. "We were at the right place at the right time."

While neither Airman expected to put their emergency medical training to use on a golf course, their actions demonstrated that readiness extends beyond the walls of a medical facility. Through decisive action, teamwork and confidence in their training, Sarver and Lupien gave the veteran a fighting chance when every second mattered.