Congress Confirms Battle-Tested Maj. Gen. Paul R. Fast as Air Force Reserve Chief

Congress confirmed Thursday Maj. Gen. Paul Fast as the new chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, ushering in a leader renowned for decisive action, strategic modernization, and a deep commitment to the Reserve Airman.

Fast steps into the role to lead 67,000 Reserve personnel, bringing a wealth of experience forged in both high-level staff environments and unprecedented operational crises.

“The nation needs us to be prepared for war, and when you are called, execute fiercely,” Fast said, underscoring the relentless readiness posture he expects to maintain across the command.

A Foundation Built on Family and Rigor Fast’s military journey began long before he commissioned through the ROTC program at Miami University in Ohio. Surrounded by family members who served, including a grandfather who retired as an Air Force reservist and uncle who flew helicopters and traveled the globe, the military lifestyle left a lasting impression on him as a young boy. His operational foundation was solidified during his nine years on active duty, culminating in an assignment as a U.S. Air Force Weapons School instructor. That rigorous environment instilled a disciplined framework for preparation and critical thinking that Fast still utilizes today. Additionally, his time as an air battle manager taught him the invaluable skill of making rapid, high-stakes decisions with limited situational awareness.

“My experience as a battle manager really prepared me to be able to think, act, and do quickly based on little or imperfect information,” said Fast.

Transitioning to the Air Force Reserve in 2001 allowed Fast to provide stability for his young family while continuing to serve his country. Firsthand understanding of the delicate balance between civilian life, family, and military duty profoundly shaped his perspective on the unique challenges and values of the Citizen Airman.

Crisis-Tested Leadership Fast’s leadership was perhaps most visibly tested in 2023 when he took over as the commander of Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, just weeks before Super Typhoon Mawar devastated the island. With communications blacked out and his personnel heavily impacted, Fast had to lead a massive reconstitution effort with zero external communication. He successfully guided the base through the aftermath.

"You don't really know what you're capable of until you're thrown into the breach, and then there's no faking it…It changed the way I look at challenges. I now know there's nothing that we can't get through," said Fast.

This experience reinforced his belief in not fearing uncertainty, a principle he plans to carry forward as he navigates the complex challenges facing the Air Force today.

Outside of uniform, Fast grounds himself through family and the outdoors. A proud grandfather and avid traveler, he and Suzanne enjoy skiing, cycling and hiking near their home in Colorado. The Air Force Reserve has gained a dedicated, battle-tested commander ready to lead from the front.