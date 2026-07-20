DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Force Maj. William "Raz" Berryhill, a pilot assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, and his wife, Maj. Coleen “Check” Berryhill, assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron, reached a rare milestone July 28, 2026 as they flew their final flights, known as “fini-flights”, together, closing out their assignment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.



William Berryhill completed his final flight in an HC-130, while Coleen Berryhill flew an A-10C Thunderbolt II, marking the close of a chapter at this assignment. Although they served in different units and flew different aircraft, the couple shared the experience side by side.



Their simultaneous fini-flights reflected years of service, sacrifice and mutual support. As dual-military officers, the Berryhills balanced demanding careers while encouraging each other's professional goals, demonstrating how military service can strengthen both individual aspirations and a shared commitment to one another.



For the Berryhills, the day was more than a farewell flight. It was a celebration of the partnership that carried them through their careers and a reminder that behind every mission is a family whose support helps make service possible.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:48 Story ID: 571269 Location: US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two missions, one milestone: Dual-military couple ends assignment at DM, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.