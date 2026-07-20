Robinson relinquishes command of AMCOM, retires after 32 years

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson relinquishes the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command guidon...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson relinquishes the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command guidon to Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., July 31, 2026. Robinson relinquished command of AMCOM before retiring after 32 years of Army service. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson relinquished command of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command during a ceremony in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, concluding two years leading one of the Army’s largest and most complex sustainment organizations before retiring after 32 years of military service.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, presided over the relinquishment of command ceremony.



Robinson assumed command of AMCOM in July 2024, overseeing a global workforce responsible for sustaining the Army’s aviation, missile and test, measurement and diagnostic equipment systems. Under her leadership, the command continued to advance readiness through modernization initiatives, data-driven sustainment, advanced manufacturing and support to soldiers around the world.



“Today, we celebrate a leader whose career has been defined by her commitment to soldiers and to our nation,” Mohan said. “She provided calm and steady leadership to a workforce that was under tremendous pressure.”

A 1994 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Robinson commissioned as an Army aviation officer and served in command and staff assignments across the United States, the Republic of Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. A CH-47 Chinook pilot, she completed four combat deployments and previously served as the 80th commandant of cadets at West Point before assuming command of AMCOM.



“Serving as the AMCOM commander has been a great honor and experience,” Robinson said. “With all the transition and change over the past two years, I remain most proud of the mission focus sustained across AMCOM.”



Throughout her career, Robinson commanded at every level from battalion through brigade and held senior leadership positions at the Pentagon, including deputy director of Army Aviation and deputy director of Program Analysis and Evaluation. At AMCOM, she led more than 12,000 soldiers and civilians dedicated to delivering aviation and missile readiness across the joint force.



“A commander can only hope to have left their unit a little bit better than when they arrived,” she said. “It’s my hope that AMCOM is in a position of advantage to continue to provide the Army with all the capabilities it needs.”

Following Robinson’s retirement, Donald Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, will serve as the AMCOM executive director until a new commanding general assumes command.



Nitti has served as the command’s senior civilian since 2020 and brings more than three decades of Army aviation logistics and sustainment leadership experience to the role.



The ceremony also marked the conclusion of Robinson’s 32-year Army career, during which she served soldiers around the world while helping shape the future of Army aviation and sustainment. Her retirement closes a career that spanned operational assignments, combat deployments, senior Pentagon leadership and command at both West Point and AMCOM.



“I was truly blessed by so many amazing people who poured goodness into me, and my only hope is that I was able to do the same for those I led in return,” she said. “It was all worth it.”



Robinson plans to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a librarian, possibly even back at West Point, a place she credits as a source of strength throughout her career.



“I have always wanted to be a librarian,” she said. “Somehow, I took a detour, wound up flying helicopters in the Army, and I loved every minute of it. Now I plan to pay forward the inspiration and the quiet confidence that I found in the library.”