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    Fort Irwin DPW Upgrades Community Spaces with Solar Shades and LED Lighting for Year-Round Comfort

    Fort Irwin Upgrades its RV Camp Site

    Photo By James Williams III | The Fort Irwin RV Park Playground and Community Center were recently completed,...... read more read more

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Story by James Williams III 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. — While the expanses of the Mojave Desert replicate harsh combat environments, the permanent party Soldiers and their Families who call the National Training Center home need a reprieve from the elements.

    To combat the High Desert sun and maximize the usability of outdoor spaces, the Fort Irwin Directorate of Public Works (DPW) is installing expansive new solar shades and upgraded LED lighting systems across the garrison. The heavy-duty canopies offer immediate cooling relief, making temperatures underneath feel up to 20 degrees cooler than exposed areas.

    “DPW’s installation of solar shades provides a vital layer of protection and comfort for our community,” said Col. Steven L. Chadwick, the Fort Irwin garrison commander. “By blocking sunlight during the day and providing bright LED lighting at night, these structures make recreational and administrative spaces, like the Blue Track and Visitor’s Center much more convenient and welcoming for everyone.”

    The initiative greatly enhances safety and accessibility around the installation, allowing visitors and residents to safely integrate outdoor activities into their daily routines while consulting the military’s wet bulb globe temperature index for dangerous heat stress levels.

    “The new shades and lighting allow families and off-duty personnel to safely and comfortably spend time outdoors whenever it fits their schedule,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Demarius Lyles, the Fort Irwin garrison command sergeant major. “Whether it’s finding a cool zone on the RV Park playground or enjoying a safe evening run under the new lights, DPW is protecting our community while vastly improving our everyday experience.”

    Ultimately, the upgrades turn previously exposed environments into accessible community hubs.

    “For Fort Irwin Families, these upgrades are an incredible convenience and a major boost to our quality of life,” Chadwick continued. “They are vital improvements ensuring that our Soldiers can focus on accomplishing NTC’s mission with minimal distraction.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:29
    Story ID: 571259
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin DPW Upgrades Community Spaces with Solar Shades and LED Lighting for Year-Round Comfort, by James Williams III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Irwin Upgrades its RV Camp Site
    Fort Irwin Upgrades Visitor Center
    Fort Irwin Opens RV Community Center and Playground
    Solar Shade Over Playground
    Solar Shades Over Blue Track Community &amp; Training Area
    Solar Shades Over Blue Track Community &amp; Training Area
    Solar Shades Over Blue Track Community &amp; Training Area
    Solar Shades Over Blue Track Community &amp; Training Area

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