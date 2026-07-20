Puerto Rico National Guard surpasses half a million gallons of water distributed in support of PRASA

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers work alongside a civilian contractor atop a Guaynabo City municipal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army soldiers work alongside a civilian contractor atop a Guaynabo City municipal water tanker truck (K-210SS) during a water distribution operation at an unidentified facility in Puerto Rico. A soldier standing on the truck's ladder monitors the filling operation while a second soldier observes nearby. The operation is part of emergency water relief. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – The Puerto Rico National Guard surpassed half a million gallons of water distributed July 31, 2026, in support of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, reaching a total of more than 505,000 gallons delivered under Mission Clear Source, an ongoing State Active Duty mission assisting communities across the island.



The milestone comes as Puerto Rico faces worsening drought conditions and water-rationing measures in affected municipalities. The governor has announced plans to issue an executive order declaring a drought-related state of emergency across Puerto Rico as officials coordinate additional response measures.



U.S. Citizen-Soldiers and Puerto Rico State Guardsmen assigned to the 105th, 162nd and 714th Quartermaster companies, all water purification and distribution units, are conducting the deliveries. They are supported by the 783rd Support Maintenance Company and the 840th Classification and Inspection Company, which keep tankers, pumps and purification equipment in service. All five units are assigned to the 191st Regional Support Group, Puerto Rico Army National Guard.



Mission Clear Source, conducted under Executive Order 2026-032, began June 7, 2026, and includes a total of 30 personnel operating six Load Handling System (LHS) trucks paired with six Hippo Water Tank Rack Systems (HIPPO).



The effort has reached communities in Bayamón, Guaynabo, San Juan, Juncos, Caguas, Carolina, Canóvanas, Loíza and Trujillo Alto, based on priorities set by the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority.



“Every gallon we deliver represents a family waiting — an older resident, a household with children, a neighbor who needs water today,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Carlos J. Rivera Román, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico. “More than a number, this is a commitment to our people. The Aqueduct and Sewer Authority is leading this effort and our Citizen-Soldiers and State Guardsmen are there to support them. We understand how difficult this moment is for many families, and we remain ready to expand this mission whenever the governor determines it is needed.”



The Aqueduct and Sewer Authority leads distribution planning and identifies each day which communities and service points require support. The Guard provides the LHS trucks and HIPPOs, along with drivers and maintenance crews, to sustain assigned routes, working alongside municipal governments and participating agencies.



The Puerto Rico National Guard will continue supporting the effort based on requirements identified by the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and the direction of Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González Colón, while maintaining readiness to respond to other emergencies during the Atlantic hurricane season.