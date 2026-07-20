NMRC Scientist Honored at Pentagon during 2026 Dr. Delores M. Etter Awards Ceremony

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | WASHINGTON (July 29, 2026) Kimberly Bishop-Lilly, (center) of Naval Medical Research...... read more read more Photo By Tommy Lamkin | WASHINGTON (July 29, 2026) Kimberly Bishop-Lilly, (center) of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) and a 2026 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award winner, poses for a photo with Capt. Eric Welsh, commander, NMRC; Capt. Franca Jones, director, Medical Information, Research & Development, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery; Lt. Cmdr. Emily Stefanov and Jill Phan, NMRC and Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) following a presentation ceremony at the Pentagon. NMRC, headquarters of NMR&D is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Dr. Kimberly Bishop-Lilly, a scientist with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), was formally recognized during the Department of the Navy’s 2026 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards ceremony at the Pentagon on July 29.



Bishop-Lilly was among 62 scientists and engineers recognized from across the Department of the Navy to receive this annual honor for scientific and engineering excellence, celebrating achievements that strengthen naval readiness and national security.



Established in 2006, the Dr. Delores M. Etter Awards recognize individuals and teams whose research and innovation deliver meaningful operational impact for the Navy and Marine Corps. This year’s ceremony also marked the 20th presentation of the awards and the first since the passing of former Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Navy scientists and engineers.



During the ceremony, William Mahan, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, emphasized the importance of rapidly transitioning scientific research into operational capabilities, noting that technological superiority depends on delivering innovative solutions to the fleet faster than potential adversaries.



That message was reflected in Bishop-Lilly’s award-winning research, which developed advanced bioinformatics pipelines that rapidly identify unknown pathogens and complex co-infections, strengthening infectious disease surveillance and force health protection.



“I was very thankful to accept the award,” Bishop-Lilly said, “which I feel represents the work of my entire team, not just myself.”



“Thank you to my team for doing the important work they do,” she added, “and thank you to the command and the Dr. Delores M. Etter Awards Committee for recognizing our work with this honor.”



Bishop-Lilly was the only Navy Medicine scientist among the 62 Department of the Navy scientists and engineers recognized during the 2026 ceremony, underscoring the vital role Navy Medicine research plays in advancing force health protection and operational readiness.



“Standing in the Pentagon, surrounded by so many accomplished scientists and engineers, was an incredible experience,” said Bishop-Lilly. “I was glad our work in support of force health protection was recognized.”



“This recognition highlights the importance of transforming innovative research into operational capability,” said Capt. Eric Welsh, commander, Naval Medical Research Command. “Dr. Bishop-Lilly’s work exemplifies our command’s commitment to delivering scientific advances that address emerging health threats and provide real-world benefits to the warfighter.”



NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas around the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology.



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