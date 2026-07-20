Naval Research Lab Tracking Station Steers Space Operations, 70 Years of Eyes in the Skies

Photo By Jonathan Steffen | The Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Blossom Point Tracking Facility (BPTF) provides command, control, communications, network engineering, and management of new and on-orbit assets in Welcome, Md., Nov. 7, 2024. BPTF provides a unique operational concept that utilizes full automation and enables lights-out satellite contacts. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In early 1956, in a remote corner of Southern Maryland, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) began constructing the facility that would help define the American Space Age. From tracking the world's first satellite, Sputnik I, to serving as today’s complex mission operations hub, NRL’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility (BPTF) remains a bedrock of naval innovation and the U.S. Navy’s gateway to the stars.

“Beginning as a pioneering effort during the dawn of the Space Age, this tracking station remains a cornerstone for ensuring our satellites can withstand and recover from disruptions, securing our access to space,” said Capt. Randy Cruz, NRL commanding officer. “This anniversary reflects decades of innovation, technical excellence, and unwavering collaboration in advancing the nation’s space capabilities.”

This July, NRL commemorates decades of satellite tracking at Blossom Point. It has transitioned from an early tracking station for the world's very first satellites into a state-of-the-art, 24/7 nerve center for global mission control. BPTF is the sentry of critical capabilities, such as secure communications, weather forecasting, and navigation, that citizens and warfighters rely on daily.

“Blossom Point exemplifies how naval research contributes to the joint capabilities of the DoW [Department of War]. It is a facility that continues to develop the future of autonomous mission control,” said Acting Director of NRL’s Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST), Bernard Kelm. “By continuously adapting our ground systems and leveraging innovative architectures, we ensure the Navy and our partners maintain a resilient, decisive advantage in an increasingly complex space domain.”

From “Minitrack” to Modern Mission Control

Located 35 miles from Washington on Cedar Point Neck, the site was selected for Project Vanguard precisely for its isolation from noise and electronic interference, making it an ideal location for a new era of exploration.

“The legacy of Blossom Point is incredible—it was actually established before NASA, making it the very first satellite tracking facility stood up by the United States,” said NRL BPTF Spacecraft Operations Lead, Lori Edwards. “We were instantiated to track Sputnik, and when Vanguard launched, our teams utilized the Minitrack system to track it. In fact, the building my operators sit in today is Building 1, the very first building constructed on this site. We are literally operating modern, autonomous satellites out of the historic birthplace of American space tracking.”

By July 1956, Blossom Point was operational and designated as the training and testing headquarters for the first satellite tracking system, the “Minimum Trackable Satellite,” or Minitrack. When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik I in October 1957, NRL engineers rapidly modified the Minitrack receivers, making the laboratory the first organization to demonstrate the feasibility of radio detection and tracking for Earth-orbiting satellites.

On March 17, 1958, NRL successfully launched the Vanguard I satellite, which remains the oldest man-made object still orbiting Earth. This early work led to the development of the world’s first space surveillance system which detects and tracks all types of earth-orbiting satellites, space vehicles and other orbital objects and debris.

Seventy years later, BPTF operates as a critical, multi-mission asset, providing agile and secure command and control for modern spacecraft operations.

“Blossom Point Tracking Facility supports a wide variety of on-orbit assets, delivering critical weather data, communication services, and intelligence,” said Laser Technologies Section Head for NCST, Michele Suite. “We are all about the mission data. We make sure that critical weather data gets to our Fleet commanders so they can be fully prepared for the operational areas they deploy to. Having that information gives them the confidence they need and sets them up for mission success.”

24/7 Autonomous Operations

What sets Blossom Point apart today is its high level of “lights-out” automation, which allows it to handle approximately 250 satellite contacts a day, 24/7, completely autonomously. This staggering volume is made possible by Neptune ® C2 Software, a government-owned software suite developed and operated by NRL.

“Here at Blossom Point, we utilize the Neptune software to execute autonomous satellite contacts throughout the day,” Edwards said. “Unlike traditional facilities, we don't require an operator sitting in the chair during a pass; the software handles the command and control of the spacecraft. My team focuses on writing the automation scripts that monitor vehicle health, execute safety protocols, and run the contact support plans.”

This in-house system integrates with another NRL product, the Virtual Mission Operations Center (VMOC), to generate and execute contact schedules. This advanced automation provides significant cost savings and allows for rapid, autonomous responses to spacecraft anomalies, drastically reducing downtime.

Innovation is the Driving Force behind The Fleet

“One of the amazing things we do here at Blossom Point is support risk reduction and the demonstration of critical, emerging technologies for the Fleet,” Suite said. “For example, on those Space Development Agency LEO [Low Earth Orbit] satellites, we support laser communication terminals. This technology ensures that data gets to the warfighter with incredibly low latency, securing mission success.”

The facility delivers comprehensive communications and network engineering for both in-development and on-orbit space infrastructure. Operating across all orbital profiles, the site provides end-to-end lifecycle support that matures innovative space technologies.

“The data we collect is going right into situation rooms, enabling commanders on the ground and at-sea to make key, timely decisions on troop movements, naval maneuvers, and overall national security,” Suite continued.

This seamless integration between research, development, and operations is a hallmark of NRL's approach.

“As we celebrate this 70-year milestone, we are not just looking back at our history; we are looking forward to the next century of space domain awareness,” Cruz concluded. “Blossom Point remains committed to providing the resilient, cost-effective solutions our stakeholders need to maintain space superiority for decades to come.”

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL, located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, and California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.