Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune graduates two new surgical technologists

Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), Detachment Camp Lejeune held a ceremony...... read more read more Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), Detachment Camp Lejeune held a ceremony on July 23, 2026, honoring its latest students from the Surgical Technology Program (Phase II). Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emely Betancourt and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Caue Uemura received their certificates of completion, presented by Hospital Corpsmen First Class Christopher River, leading petty officer for NMTSC Detachment Camp Lejeune. Pictured left to right: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emely Betancourt, Hospital Corpsman First Class Christopher Rivera, and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Caue Uemura. see less | View Image Page

Navy Medicine has two new surgical technologists in the ranks. Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), Detachment Camp Lejeune held a ceremony on July 23, 2026, honoring its latest students from the Surgical Technology Program (Phase II).



NMTSC Detachment Camp Lejeune provides support to clinical phases of advanced Corpsman schooling or “C schools.”



Graduates Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emely Betancourt and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Caue Uemura received their certificates of completion, presented by Hospital Corpsmen First Class Christopher River, leading petty officer for NMTSC Detachment Camp Lejeune.



Betancourt and Uemura collectively logged 120 hours providing surgical case support and 120 hours of sterile processing training. The graduates will soon move on to their next duty stations.



As part of the graduation ceremony, the Sailors honored the preceptor they feel most assisted with their development as surgical technologists with the “Golden Scalpel Award” award, which was presented to civilian surgical technologist Azucena Nava.