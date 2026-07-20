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    Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune graduates two new surgical technologists

    Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune graduates two new surgical technologists

    Photo By NMCCL Public Affairs | Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), Detachment Camp Lejeune held a ceremony...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Navy Medicine has two new surgical technologists in the ranks. Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), Detachment Camp Lejeune held a ceremony on July 23, 2026, honoring its latest students from the Surgical Technology Program (Phase II).

    NMTSC Detachment Camp Lejeune provides support to clinical phases of advanced Corpsman schooling or “C schools.”

    Graduates Hospital Corpsman Second Class Emely Betancourt and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Caue Uemura received their certificates of completion, presented by Hospital Corpsmen First Class Christopher River, leading petty officer for NMTSC Detachment Camp Lejeune.

    Betancourt and Uemura collectively logged 120 hours providing surgical case support and 120 hours of sterile processing training. The graduates will soon move on to their next duty stations.

    As part of the graduation ceremony, the Sailors honored the preceptor they feel most assisted with their development as surgical technologists with the “Golden Scalpel Award” award, which was presented to civilian surgical technologist Azucena Nava.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:21
    Story ID: 571240
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune graduates two new surgical technologists, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune graduates two new surgical technologists
    Navy Medicine Training Support Center Detachment Camp Lejeune graduates two new surgical technologists

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    C school
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    surgical technologist
    surgical techn

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