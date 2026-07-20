Quantico Opens New Visitor Control Center

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lynsee Avila-Ramirez | Kirk Hood, the Provost Marshal Office services officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, far right, gives a tour during the grand opening of the new Visitor Control Center of MCB Quantico, Stafford, Virginia, July 30, 2026. The VCC supports installation security by verifying the identity and eligibility of non-Department of War personnel, contractors, and other authorized guests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lynsee Avila-Ramirez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.— The new Visitor Control Center/Commercial Vehicle Inspection complex on Russell Rd. officially opened on July 30. The multi-million-dollar facility located between the main and western portion of base is a significant upgrade to the temporary facilities that have been used for the past several years.

“This is a really big deal for us here to have a new entryway to the base, letting our community partners, our friends, our visitors know that we are professional and we are a Marine Corps Base, and we are here to make this as efficient as possible so that if you have a need to get on the base, we have a state of the art facility that can do that,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jenny Colegate, the commanding officer of MCB Quantico.

Quantico receives more than 60,000 visitors each year for special events and graduations, meetings, and training. Because of its location in the National Capital Region, the base frequently serves as the premier venue for major Department of War events. Earlier this year, Quantico hosted the DoW’s first Presidential Fitness Test. In 2025, President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth held a senior military leadership summit, and Vice President J.D. Vance and First Lady Melania Trump also made special trips here.

"Marine Corps Base Quantico has experienced significant growth in military personnel, civilians, contractors, and visitors, which has caused increased security and screening concerns," said Harold Rodriguez, the civil branch supervisor for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington’s Planning, Design, and Construction Directorate.

According to Rodriguez, these growing security challenges and persistent traffic congestion in the region prompted officials to begin planning the new facility in August 2023.

The new VCC comprises over 3,200 square feet and will streamline base access for visitors while easing traffic congestion and enhancing force protection measures.

Conveniently located on Russell Road adjacent to I-95 and US Route 1, the new VCC/CVI sits between the base's two main sections. MCB Quantico, which is home to many military families, the commissary and main exchange, the headquarters for base staff, multiple deputy commandants and Marine Corps University. Uniquely, the east side—also known as Main Side—is also where the only civilian town inside a military installation exists: the Town of Quantico.

“This new building is a massive leap forward in our capabilities by integrating modernized defense biometric identification system known as Defense technology and expanding our processing capacity. We are dramatically reducing the wait times for our guests. But most importantly, we are enhancing our force protection, allowing our civilian police force and Marines to rapidly screen for active warrants, verify credentials, and ensure the absolute safety of the thousands of service members and their families who live and train on this installation,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Trey James, the Provost Marshal Office operations chief.

The new VCC/CVI campus includes ample parking and waiting areas for visitors and contractors. While passenger vehicles will be processed through the main VCC, commercial transport will route through the adjacent Commercial Vehicle Inspection Canopy.

Kirk Hood, the PMO Services Officer, reassured visitors that security personnel will assist anyone navigating the new system.

"The only reason someone would be rejected is if they do not meet Department of War installation access vetting requirements," Hood explained. "If a vehicle is in the wrong location, our Officers and Civilian personnel will direct them appropriately."

The VCC is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The CVI Lot is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VCC and CVI Lot are closed on Sundays and federal holidays.

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