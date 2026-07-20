Digging In: From Archaeology to Army Service

Courtesy Photo | Matthew Gurley, a promotions specialist in the Adjutant General Directorate at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Ky., works at a university-led archaeological excavation at Bandelier National Monument, N.M., in the 1990s. Before embarking on a 25-year military career in the Active Guard Reserve, Gurley spent a decade as a professional archaeologist working on numerous high-profile excavation sites. Today, he continues to pursue his lifelong passion for archaeology by volunteering on active digs at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Matthew Gurley, a promotions specialist in the Adjutant General Directorate at...... read more read more

For many who choose a life of military service, the path begins long before they ever raise their right hand. Some grow up in military families and follow parents or grandparents into uniform, or they answer a call that has been part of their lives for as long as they can remember.

For others, the path to joining the military is something they embrace a little later in life, something they may not have planned for, but one that ultimately becomes one of the most meaningful decisions they can make.

Matt Gurley's path to serving in the Army followed the latter route.

"That's a very funny story, actually," Gurley said with a chuckle. "Before my time in the Army, I was actually a professional archaeologist for 10 years."

From Archaeology to the Army

Gurley, who is from Brantley County, Georgia, did not initially set out on a life path that included Army service. After graduating from high school, he attended Troy University in Alabama, where he was pursuing a degree in music with plans to become a band director. That quickly changed during his freshman year.

His first career developed from a passion he discovered in college after being placed in an anthropology course, which led to him to pursue the subdiscipline of archaeology.

"I was like, 'What is this?' But then I just fell in love with it from that point on," he said.

As an archaeologist, Gurley experienced things that many people may see only once, maybe twice, in their lifetimes. One of his most memorable excavations took place in central Galilee in northern Israel, where he worked on the Sepphoris site, a thriving ancient city that served as a major center of Jewish, Roman and Byzantine life for centuries.

He traveled, worked at excavation sites and built a profession uncovering pieces of the past, but archaeology also came with uncertainty. While Gurley was passionate about his work, his young, growing family needed more stability.

"Many archaeology jobs center around contracted work. When the contract runs out, if one's not lined up, then you're sitting and waiting for the next contract," Gurley said. "I had just gotten married, had a young son and I couldn't do that anymore. The feasibility wasn't there, so I had to move on to something else."

He decided to join the Army.

Finding Purpose in Uniform

After joining the Army Reserve, Gurley entered the Active Guard Reserve program, where he would serve for the next 25 years. He initially worked as a human resources specialist, but his career, like his life path, continued to evolve.

After being selected for an executive assistant position, Gurley found himself working directly with general officers, ambassadors and senior government officials. The role required him to coordinate travel, manage schedules and ensure senior leaders could focus on strategic decisions.

"You get to meet a lot of neat people and you get to travel to a lot of places," he said. "I was able to see firsthand how decisions made at the highest levels affected Soldiers around the world."

The job also demanded extraordinary commitment. A phone call at 2 a.m. could mean arranging a 6 a.m. flight or solving an unexpected problem before sunrise. Despite the long hours, Gurley loved the responsibility because it placed him at the center of missions that mattered.

Although he served at numerous assignments, the one he enjoyed most was working as a talent manager at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He thoroughly relished helping Soldiers in his career field determine their next assignments and navigate complicated career decisions.

"I was able to actually affect real-time actions on individuals and families, and I was able to guide young Soldiers to have successful careers, which was amazing," Gurley said.

For Gurley, those conversations were never just about one person. Before approving assignments for married soldiers, he always offered the same advice: "Go home and talk to your spouse." Only after that conversation would they continue discussing the assignment.

Military orders affect much more than the individual wearing the uniform, he explained. Spouses change jobs, children change schools and entire families build new support systems every time a Soldier relocates. He wanted every Soldier to understand those ripple effects before making life-changing decisions.

Years later, former Soldiers still call to thank him. Many have risen through the ranks to become command sergeants major and senior leaders, but they still remember the talent manager who answered the phone when they needed guidance.

That remains one of Gurley's proudest accomplishments.

Continuing the Mission

Even after retiring from military service as a master sergeant, Gurley wasn't ready to leave Soldiers behind. Today, he serves as a civilian at HRC in the Adjutant General Directorate, primarily processing active-duty officer promotions.

His daily work includes preparing promotion orders, supporting supplemental promotion boards and resolving administrative issues that could delay a Soldier's next assignment or advancement. Gurley knows that every promotion packet represents a real person and often a family waiting for answers.

Some of his most fulfilling moments come from simple phone calls.

"When a Soldier calls me and tells me that they haven't received orders and I'm able to fix it, that's one of the most rewarding aspects of my job," Gurley said.

Those are the moments that keep him motivated and serve as his reason for coming to work each day.

Family First

Gurley's rural childhood and the life lessons he learned as a young man center around family. He believes the support he has received helped shape the person he is today.

His father, a hardworking man from the mountains of north Georgia, set the example while Gurley was growing up.

"He was one of those old-school individuals," Gurley said. "You don't go home until the job gets done. You don't punch a clock. You start something, you finish it."

His father always emphasized the importance of family.

"He said no matter what, you always take care of your family."

Looking back after more than 35 years of marriage, Gurley believes that advice has never failed him. He also credits his wife, Misty, with helping him succeed. Like many things in Gurley's life, finding his wife as a partner and lifelong supporter was unexpected, but it turned out to be one of life's greatest surprises.

"We were in the same band together in high school. We knew each other, but did not like one another," he said with a grin.

Gurley went off to college for a year before returning home during a school break.

"I was sitting at home bored, so I started calling all my friends, but they were busy. After I exhausted my list of people I could think of, I said, 'OK, fine. Let me get the phone book out.' I recognized her name and decided to call her."

"She was just sitting at home, so I invited her out to dinner and a movie."

The two ended up having a great time, despite not getting along very well in school.

"Being a Southern gentleman, at the end of the night I kissed her good night. Forgot who I was for a good half hour," he said with a laugh. "I came back with an engagement ring three days later, and we've been happily married ever since."

Gurley is quick to credit his wife as his strongest supporter. She stood beside him through every Army assignment.

"Not once did she ever complain or throw a tantrum," he recalled. "She was like, 'OK, let's pack up and go.'"

Through it all, Gurley came to believe that communication makes the difference.

"The best way to be successful in a marriage is don't ever stop talking," he said. "Constantly talk to each other."

Life Today and the Future

Gurley thoroughly enjoys his work at HRC and hopes to continue helping Soldiers navigate their Army careers.

"When I was a Soldier, I was going 900 miles an hour just trying to keep up," he said. "And now that I'm retired from the Army, it's just about enjoying each day because you truly don't know how long each day's going to last you."

When he is not working, Gurley likes volunteering and staying connected to archaeology.

"When I'm not at HRC, I do a lot of conservation work for Mammoth Cave National Park," he said. "I go down and survey sites for them and do any mitigation work that needs to be done if someone's gone in and disturbed a site or something like that."

Mammoth Cave National Park in central Kentucky is home to the world's longest known cave system.

"You know, it keeps me in shape. There's a lot of hiking involved," Gurley said with a laugh.

"My biggest goal right now is just enjoying life," he said. "I can't make it simpler than that."

Looking back, Gurley's journey has taken him from uncovering history beneath the ground to helping shape the futures of Soldiers across the Army. The jobs might have changed, but his reason for doing the work he does has not.

"I continue doing this just because I like it," he said. "I like to take care of Soldiers."