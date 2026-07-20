USAG Ansbach Summer Travel Guide: Navigating Europe's August Travel Rush and Digital Dangers

ANSBACH, Germany — August is the busiest travel month in Europe. For the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community, taking leave to explore Germany and the continent can be a summer highlight. However, experts say Soldiers and families must plan ahead for closed shops, busy roads, and digital hackers.

Whether you are driving to a busy beach or staying close to home, understanding local rules and keeping your phone safe can save your summer trip.

Local Store Closures and Busy Roads

Garrison members need to be ready for local Franconian, Bavarian, and German public holidays. On the below dates, as with many German holidays, most German grocery stores, retail shops, and services off-post will be closed. Plan your shopping early so you are not caught without supplies.

Aug. 8

Augsburg Shops and businesses close for a local peace festival.

Aug. 15

Bavaria and Saarland Stores off-post close for Assumption Day (Mariae Himmelfahrt) holiday celebrated in cities with mostly catholic population.

If you're traveling outside the local area, expect busy roads. Germany's 16 states spread out their six-week school breaks (Sommerferien) to help preventhuge traffic jams on the Autobahn. Even with this plan, popular routes are full. Many people travel south to the Alps or north to the beaches of the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Because so many locals leave for the beach, big business cities like Frankfurt and Munich tend to be quieter than normal.

The Southern Europe Shutdown

In Southern Europe, travel rules are very different. In countries like France, Italy, and Spain, many families take the whole month of August off from work.

Because of this "Southern Shutdown," many small shops, family restaurants, and offices in big cities shut down for weeks. At the same time, the Mediterranean beaches are packed with millions of tourists. Prices at these coastal resorts are at their highest level of the year, so book ahead and expect crowds.

Digital Safety for Soldiers and Families

While relaxing on leave is the goal, protecting your personal data is a top priority. Experts warn that crowded tourist spots are full of digital thieves. Travelers often forget to be careful with their phones and computers while on vacation. To keep private information safe, security experts say you should follow these rules:

Public Wi-Fi...Use a VPN. Airport and hotel networks are not safe. A virtual private network (VPN) scrambles your data so hackers cannot read it.

Public Chargers...Avoid USB ports. Thieves can hack public charging stations to steal your data or put viruses on your phone. Plug your normal charger into a regular wall outlet instead.

Phone Settings...Turn off auto-connect. Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when you are not using them. This stops your phone from connecting to dangerous networks without you knowing.

Antiterrorism and Personal Vigilance

While on leave, Soldiers, civilians, and families must remain vigilant. High-density tourist spots, major transit hubs, and large public gatherings can present increased security risks. Taking basic defensive measures is a critical part of travel planning.

Before departing, register your travel through the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This free service allows the local U.S. Embassy or Consulate to contact you in an emergency. Additionally, ensure you review the latest Department of State travel advisories for your destination countries.

While traveling, maintain situational awareness. Identify emergency exits when entering buildings, hotels, or transit stations. Avoid lingering in soft-target areas, such as the public lobby areas of airports or train stations, and report any suspicious behavior, unattended baggage, or unusual activity to local authorities immediately.

Operational Security on the Road

Safety goes beyond physical surroundings. Soldiers and families must also practice good Operational Security, or OPSEC. The goal is to blend in and not make yourself a target.

Do not wear military uniforms while traveling on leave. Try to keep a low profile. Avoid wearing clothes with large American flags, military unit names, or loud logos. You should also take military identification tags off your luggage before you travel.

Also, be smart on social media. Do not share your travel dates or exact locations online until your trip is over and you are safely back home. Finally, never talk about military work, troop movements, or base security in public places like trains or restaurants.

By learning about local Bavarian holidays and protecting your digital data, the USAG Ansbach community can enjoy a safe and fun trip in Europe this summer.