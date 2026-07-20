The Mission Moves FAST

Photo By Senior Airman Abigail Duell | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vince Santiago, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron fly away security team lead, secures a C-130J Super Hercules, Somalia, July 16, 2026. Fly Away Security Airmen provide ground security for aircraft, aircrews and assets operating in austere, hostile or unfortified airfields across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigail Duell) see less | View Image Page

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti – A C-130J Super Hercules’ engines roar as the plane comes to a stop on the flightline; three silent silhouettes exit the aircraft and fade into the surrounding darkness. These silhouettes, providing perimeter security, are none other than a 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron fly away security team moving out to stand guard during night operations in Somalia, July 16-17, 2026.

FASTs are specialized units of security forces Airmen responsible for the safety of aircraft, aircrews and assets operating in austere environments.

“FAST is vital to the U.S. Air Force because it provides an immediate, specialized layer of tactical protection for aircraft, aircrews, and cargo operating in austere, hostile, or unfortified airfields where standard ground defense infrastructure does not exist,” said MSgt. Candace Goldfuss, 75th EAS FAST section chief.

Members attend specialized training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, under the instruction of the Phoenix Ravens before deployment.

“With our area of operations being so heavily contested and diverse, it's all about being prepared for anything that could potentially happen, while also being alert and ready at all times,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vince Santiago, 75th EAS FAST lead. “Each mission brings new challenges and possibilities, which is an aspect of the job that I really appreciate because it keeps everyone on their toes and at their best.”

Before each sortie, aircrew and the FAST receive an intel brief to prepare them for any potential conflicts or threats in the region.

“We are exceptionally grateful for our FAST members,” said Lt. Col. Dave Hogue, 75th EAS senior intelligence officer. “Having them provide security on every mission allows our aircrew to focus on our critical mission sets of Intertheater Logistics and East African Response Force support.”

While this FAST team primarily operates out of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, their mission has a much broader influence.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact our team has on day-to-day operations across the Horn of Africa and beyond,” said Santiago. “Watching our efforts translate into mission success makes all the training, long hours and sacrifices worthwhile.”

The lessons Santiago learned during his time as a FAST lead are only the beginning of his leadership journey.

“Being responsible for a team in a deployed environment has taught me to communicate better, stay calm under pressure, and trust the training we've put in,” said Santiago. “It showed me that leading isn't about doing everything yourself; it's about setting an example, taking care of your people and making sure everyone is ready to accomplish the mission at a moment's notice.”

This team doesn’t measure success by recognition, but by ensuring every aircraft, asset, and Airman returns home safely at the end of each mission.