Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 Disestablished; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 9 Reestablished

Photo By Sgt. David FitzPatrick | Command Master Chief Kevin Parsons, left, and Cmdr. Deward Cummings III unfurl the colors of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 9 during a change of command and establishment ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 30, 2026. EODMU-9, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Army photo by SGT David Fitzpatrick) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 was disestablished and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 9 was reestablished during a ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), July 30, 2026.

The ceremony also served as the change of command from Cmdr. David Carter to Cmdr. Deward Cummings III.

MDSU-1 traces its history back to Harbor Clearance Unit 1, established in Subic Bay, Philippines in 1966. Later relocated to Hawaii and officially established as MDSU-1 in 1982, the command shares a rich history and legacy of expeditionary diving. MDSU-1 has been pivotal in providing diving and salvage support across the Pacific, to include salvage projects on sunken vessels and aircraft throughout the region, multinational exercises alongside allies and partners, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts following the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Carter, from Kailua, Hawaii, led 117 Sailors in expeditionary diving and salvage efforts since taking command in August 2024. Under Carter's leadership, MDSU-1 won the 2025 battle ‘E’ award, completed missions alongside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to locate, identify and honor unaccounted U.S. service members, and led preservation efforts on the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor.

"Serving as the last commanding officer of MDSU-1 has been a profound honor," said Carter. "The dedication of this team, from sustaining critical deployments across U.S. 7th Fleet to preserving the legacy of USS Arizona, has been nothing short of inspiring. Commanding this unit has meant the world to me, and I could not be prouder of the extraordinary operational legacy these Sailors continue to forge each day."

Capt. Josh Preston, commander, EOD Group (EODGRU) 1 presided over the ceremony.

"To the men and women of MDSU-1, time and again, you have answered the call, never failing in your core mission to provide exceptional expertise and support to the Navy," said Preston, reflecting on the accomplishments of the command. "You have proven the importance of MDS capabilities, to the point where we now need you all to proliferate your knowledge across the EOD force. The legacy of MDSU-1 will continue through that."

In 1988, EODMU-9 was established in Whidbey Island, Wash. and relocated to Mare Island, Calif. in 1992. During its brief but impactful history, EODMU-9 forces deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, conducting mine countermeasure efforts in the Strait of Hormuz. After several dedicated years of service, EODMU-9 was disestablished in 1996.

Cummings, from Marysville, Kan.,arrives at EODMU-9 following a tour at the Expeditionary Program Missions Office within Naval Sea Systems Command.

“We will build expeditionary warfighter readiness with a culture of professional mastery,” said Cummings. “It is how we will get the fleet to the fight, and keep them there, fighting. It is how we will honor the legacy of MDSU-1, and carry forward the history of EODMU-9.”

The reestablishment of EODMU-9 ensures further readiness for a future fight and represents one aspect of a greater strategic effort across the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF). By integrating mobile diving and salvage expertise into combat-ready EOD forces, this transition marks a deliberate approach to build a more cohesive, adaptable and aligned force.

As a critical component of the NECF, Navy EOD forces clear explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; employ advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver; build and foster relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protect the homeland and our American way of life. As a core capability of EOD, mobile diving and salvage companies provide ready, expeditionary, rapidly deployable forces to conduct harbor and waterway clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment.