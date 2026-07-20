Joint Region Marianas Regional Drinking Water Committee Reviews Progress in Stewardship

ASAN, Guam (July 31, 2026) — Representatives from the Joint Region Marianas Regional Drinking Water Committee met for the semiannual board to review drinking water quality, assess regulatory compliance, and coordinate ongoing efforts to strengthen the reliability and resilience of installation drinking water systems, July 29.

The committee is comprised of leadership and subject matter experts from JRM, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, Naval Base Guam, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Andersen Air Force Base, installation public works departments, environmental programs, and public health and preventive medicine offices to oversee drinking water programs and coordinate long-term stewardship across the region.

“Providing safe, reliable drinking water is one of our most important responsibilities," said Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas. "This committee reflects our commitment to continuous improvement. By routinely reviewing our systems, investing in infrastructure, and working closely with our mission partners, we're strengthening the reliability and resilience of our drinking water systems to support military readiness and the long-term health of the Guam community, both civilian and military.”

During the meeting, committee members reviewed regulatory updates, discussed ongoing infrastructure modernization projects, evaluated emergency preparedness efforts and examined progress on corrective actions and long-term planning initiatives. Members also reviewed Consumer Confidence Report requirements and continued efforts to strengthen coordination across installations.

The committee's discussions highlighted JRM’s continued focus on proactive monitoring, transparent communication, and sustained investment in water infrastructure. Through routine oversight and collaboration among engineering, environmental, medical and operational stakeholders, the region continues strengthening its drinking water systems while maintaining compliance with applicable federal, DoW, and local environmental requirements.

Members of the RDWC meet twice per year to review drinking water program performance, track ongoing initiatives, and ensure JRM remains well positioned to meet current and future drinking water requirements. For more information on JRM Water Quality and Consumer Confidence Reports, please visit: https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Water-Quality-Information/

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For more information, contact the Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office at mailto:jrmpublicaffairs@us.navy.mil