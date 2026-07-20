Fort McCoy community celebrates 251st Army Chaplain Corps birthday

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members and guests participate in a birthday celebration July 29,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members and guests participate in a birthday celebration July 29, 2026, celebrating the Army Chaplain Corps’ 251st Birthday at the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office (RSO) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The RSO staff organized the event where dozens of service members and community members attended to celebrate and have fellowship. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Religious Support Office welcomed members of the Fort McCoy community July 29 to celebrate the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps during a birthday observance held at the office from noon to 1 p.m.



The event brought together Fort McCoy workforce members and Army chaplains supporting the 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise to recognize more than two and a half centuries of faithful service by Army chaplains. Visitors enjoyed birthday cake and light refreshments while reflecting on the history and enduring mission of the Chaplain Corps.



Fort McCoy Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Walter McCall welcomed attendees and was joined by chaplains serving with the Warrior Exercise, highlighting the partnership between Fort McCoy’s permanent religious support team and Reserve component chaplains who train at the installation each year.



The Army Chaplain Corps traces its beginnings to July 29, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Continental Army following a request by Gen. George Washington. Established just weeks after the Army itself, the Chaplain Corps has served Soldiers through every major conflict in American history while providing for the free exercise of religion and ensuring Soldiers have opportunities to practice their faith.



Today, Army chaplains continue to provide confidential counseling, religious services, advisement to commanders, crisis response, and spiritual care for Soldiers, Army civilians, and family members representing a wide variety of faith traditions. Working alongside Religious Affairs Specialists, chaplains help build resilient units and support readiness by caring for the spiritual and moral well-being of the force.



The annual birthday observance serves as a reminder that the Army Chaplain Corps remains an essential part of Army readiness, officials said. Whether serving in garrison, deployed environments, or major training exercises such as the Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, chaplains provide religious support, pastoral care, and leadership that help strengthen Soldiers and units.



The participation of chaplains supporting the 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise underscored Fort McCoy’s role as one of the Army’s premier Total Force training installations. Throughout the year, Army Reserve, National Guard, and active-duty units train at Fort McCoy, where chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists ensure training audiences have access to religious support while preparing for future missions.



As attendees shared cake and fellowship, the observance honored a legacy that has endured for 251 years. From the Revolutionary War to today’s Army, the Chaplain Corps continues its longstanding commitment to serving those who serve, providing spiritual leadership, compassionate care, and religious support wherever Soldiers are called to serve.



Fort McCoy’s Religious Support Office provides religious support programs and services for the installation community throughout the year, supporting Soldiers, Army civilians, retirees, family members, and training units while helping foster spiritual readiness across the installation.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on DVIDS by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”