Airmen bolster deployment readiness through Air Expeditionary Wing Command and Control course

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — U.S. Airmen sharpened their command and control capabilities during the Air Expeditionary Wing Command and Control Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 20-24, 2026.



Designed to prepare Wing Operations Center personnel for operations in denied, degraded and contested environments, the course provided foundational training on command relationships, mission command and the processes that enable Air Expeditionary Wings to operate as deployable units of action.



"One of the foundations of this course is mission command--Empowering leaders at the lowest echelons to make decisions when they're cut off from higher headquarters," said Adam Vizi, Air Expeditionary Wing Command and Control Course manager, 705th Training Squadron. "As a staff, they must compile information and ensure their wing commander has the most up-to-date and accurate picture to make informed decisions."



Following classroom instruction, participants applied those concepts during Kingfish Ace, a tabletop exercise that challenged Airmen to coordinate personnel, equipment, munitions and fuel while supporting dispersed operations. The exercise placed students in realistic scenarios requiring rapid communication, collaboration and decision-making under pressure.



"We put participants in chaotic situations that force them to work through command and control dynamics, understand each other's strengths and weaknesses, and come together as a staff," Vizi said. "Ultimately, they're building information that enables a wing commander to lead an Air Expeditionary Wing as a unit of action."



The training supports Air Force Force Generation requirements by preparing Airmen to operate effectively in complex environments and strengthening the command and control capabilities needed to sustain combat operations across vast distances.



"Understanding the roles and responsibilities of the Wing Operations Center starts with foundational learning, and that's what we teach here," Vizi said. "We are preparing Airmen to operate as part of a unit of action capable of deploying anywhere in the world."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 18:24 Story ID: 571182 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen bolster deployment readiness through Air Expeditionary Wing Command and Control course, by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.