Utah National Guard hosts 65th Annual Freedom Academy

Courtesy Photo | Julia Mockett, a student delegate from Spanish Fork High School, repels upside down during Freedom Academy 2026 at Camp Williams, Utah, July 16, 2026. Freedom Academy is an annual event sponsored by the Honorary Colonels Corps since 1961. High school students, also known as delegates, from across Utah come to Camp Williams for an immersive week focused on the responsibilities, sacrifices, and civic institutions that help preserve the American way of life. Delegates visit the State Capitol, local media organizations, the Utah State Correctional Facility, and the federal courthouse among other locations to get an in-depth look at how these institutions work. Delegates also hear firsthand accounts from veterans, refugees, and motivational speakers who share experiences that highlight the value of the freedoms Americans enjoy. (Utah National Guard photo by Seth Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah – On a blistering hot July day, 60 high school students from across Utah arrived at Camp Williams to begin the 65th annual Utah National Guard Freedom Academy. As parents said their goodbyes, the delegates—just weeks away from starting their senior year—faced the unknown with a mix of excitement, curiosity, and nervous anticipation. Few knew exactly what the coming week would demand, but each was about to begin an experience designed to deepen their understanding of leadership, citizenship, and the responsibilities of freedom.

For more than six decades, Freedom Academy has brought together high school students to study the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment—speech, religion, the press, petition, and peaceful assembly. Though the program has adapted over the years, its mission has remained constant: to remind each new generation that freedom comes with responsibility and must be safeguarded by those who inherit it.

“I was a little nervous; I’m not much of a social butterfly, and I’ve never even been allowed to have a sleepover before, so this was like super new,” said Julia Mockett, a student delegate from Spanish Fork High School.

After a brief welcome, parents said their goodbyes, and the delegates were divided into small groups of strangers who would soon become teammates. Over the next six days, they would step outside their comfort zones as they explored the principles of freedom through firsthand experiences. Their schedule included visits to the Utah State Capitol, the Utah State Correctional Facility, the KUTV 2 News studio, and other sites across Salt Lake County. Along the way, they would hear from veterans, refugees, and other guest speakers whose personal stories brought the meaning of freedom into focus. By the end of the week, the experience would leave a lasting impression on each delegate.

Former Freedom Academy delegate and now counselor Staff Sgt. Kiera Mills said the program had a lasting impact on her life.

“Freedom Academy didn’t just teach me leadership—it changed who I am,” Mills said. “It helped me realize that one person really can make a difference.”

Mills said the experience gave her confidence, a stronger sense of purpose, and a desire to serve others. Those lessons continue to guide her as a Soldier, healthcare professional, mother, and mentor to the next generation of delegates.

“Coming back as a counselor has been one of the biggest full-circle moments of my life,” she said. Before sunrise on the first full day of Freedom Academy, the barracks were quiet as delegates slept, unaware of the wake-up call that awaited them. Outside, counselors and drill sergeants gathered, ready to kick off the day. Without warning, the silence was shattered. Drill sergeants and counselors burst through the barracks doors, shouting commands and clanging trash can lids, filling the room with enough noise to wake every delegate instantly. In a matter of seconds, the students went from sound asleep to scrambling out of their Army bunk beds, trying to make sense of the controlled chaos around them.

The previous night had been a lot of fun with their new team, but, at 4:45 a.m., delegates were not convinced that they had made the right decision. “They came in screaming and telling us to get our shoes on and grab our water bottles. None of us really had any idea of what was going on,” said Jess Norman, a student delegate from Green River Hills High School.

It was an unforgettable introduction to the fast-paced environment that would challenge them throughout the week. Over the course of Freedom Academy, students met with elected officials, law enforcement officers, journalists, veterans, active-duty Soldiers and Airmen, and even incarcerated individuals. They toured government buildings, military facilities, and community organizations, gaining firsthand insight into the institutions and people who help preserve America's freedoms.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tambra West, director of Freedom Academy, said many students arrive with only a basic understanding of what freedom means.

"Our goal is to open their eyes and help them appreciate the sacrifices others have made to secure those freedoms," West said. "We also want them to understand that preserving those freedoms requires active participation from every generation."

By the end of the week, West said, the transformation is evident.

"When the delegates compete in the speech contest, you can hear the difference," she said. "They've developed a much deeper appreciation for what it took to earn these freedoms and what it takes to protect them." she said. While much of Freedom Academy focused on serious discussions about citizenship and service, the week also included hands-on experiences that challenged the delegates in new ways. One of the highlights came at the Utah Air National Guard's Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, where students learned how Air Force firefighters train to respond to emergencies.

Inside the fire station near Salt Lake City International Airport, delegates took part in the firefighter challenge, testing their strength, endurance, and teamwork through a series of realistic tasks. Fellow delegates lined the course, cheering on every participant. The loudest encouragement came during the dummy drag, where students strained to pull a rescue mannequin weighing nearly three-quarters of their own body weight across the finish line. Determined not to quit, each delegate pushed through the challenge as teammates urged them on, turning the event into one of the week's most memorable experiences. The visit to Roland Wright Air Base offered more than physical challenges. Throughout the day, delegates learned about the Air National Guard's mission, career opportunities, and the training required to serve in a variety of specialized fields.

Freedom Academy counselor Tech. Sgt. Matthew Hardman said many students arrived with little understanding of the Air National Guard.

"Most of the delegates didn't realize the National Guard has an Air component," Hardman said. "They were surprised by the different missions, career opportunities, and how the Air National Guard differs from the Army National Guard. Air Day showed them there are many ways to serve while gaining valuable skills and working toward their future goals."

For many delegates, the experience broadened their perspective on military service and introduced opportunities they had never considered before.

Throughout the week, each experience built on the last, giving delegates a deeper understanding of the freedoms they had spent the week exploring. One of the most meaningful moments came during a U.S. flag retirement ceremony at the Camp Williams amphitheater.

With the sun sinking behind the Oquirrh Mountains and the sky glowing in shades of orange and gold, delegates gathered with the friends they had made throughout the week. In silence, they watched as eight students carefully unfolded a worn American flag that had faithfully flown over offices across Utah. Faded and frayed from years of service, the flag had reached the end of its life.

At the command, the delegates respectfully placed the flag into the ceremonial fire, retiring it with the dignity and honor it had earned. For many, it was the first time they had witnessed the tradition. Only days earlier, many of the students had arrived with a limited understanding of the sacrifices required to preserve America's freedoms. Standing around the fire that evening, they left with something more—a personal appreciation for the service, sacrifice, and responsibility that accompany those freedoms.