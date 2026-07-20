Acquisition leader assumes new role at MICC Field Directorate Office Fort Sam Houston

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Aundair Kinney, acting director of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston, poses for an official portrait July 2026 at the MICC headquarters, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — Following the June selection of Col. Randy Garcia as chief of staff for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC), Aundair Kinney has assumed duties as acting director of the MICC Field Directorate Office–Fort Sam Houston, bringing four decades of federal acquisition experience to one of the command’s largest contracting organizations.

Kinney, who previously served as the organization’s deputy director since October 2021, will lead the directorate until her planned retirement in spring 2027 or until a permanent director is appointed.

The Field Directorate Office–Fort Sam Houston (FDO-FSH) provides contracting support to Army organizations across the United States while overseeing multiple installation contracting offices that deliver acquisition solutions supporting Soldier readiness and Army missions around the world.

Kinney’s federal career spans 40 years and began as a student employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. After graduating from college, she entered the contracting career field as a developmental contract negotiator, eventually earning an unlimited contracting officer warrant. Throughout her career, she has supported a broad portfolio of acquisition requirements, including installation services, construction, architect-engineer contracts, environmental programs and Foreign Military Sales forthe F-16 program. She later served in leadership positions with the Environmental Protection Agency before joining the Department of the Army.

Kinney came to the MICC in January 2017 from the Army Contracting Command and has remained committed to strengthening both acquisition excellence and workforce development throughout her Army civilian career.

“The primary role of every acquisition professional, whether a contract specialist, contracting officer, program manager or resource manager, is to deliver the supplies and services our mission partners need to enable readiness in a timely manner,” Kinney said. “Great acquisition professionals value partnership and teamwork because those relationships ultimately deliver mission success.”

As acting director, Kinney said she remains focused on supporting the workforce while ensuring the organization continues delivering responsive, mission-focused contracting solutions.

“One of my greatest passions is connecting with people and helping them become the best professional version of themselves based on their own goals,” Kinney said. “I am extremely humbled by the confidence that leaders, peers and subordinates have shown me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in a profession and an organization that I truly love.”

Kinney said she looks forward to building on the strong foundation established by Garcia, and the other MICC-FSH leaders who came before her, while continuing to support the MICC’s mission of delivering decisive contracting solutions that enable Army readiness.

About the MICC The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a one-star subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command. MICC Soldiers, Civilians and contractors take pride in their mission to support Soldiers and their families across the theater of operations by delivering decisive contracting solutions across the theater of operations, equipping America’s Soldiers with what they need to dominate on the battlefield, sustaining readiness at home and pioneering the capabilities for the Army of tomorrow. Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MICC comprises nearly 1,500 Soldiers and Civilian employees assigned across the theater of operations. MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 260,000 Soldiers every day, providing daily base operations support services at installations, preparing more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, facilitating training for more than 100,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures. To learn more about the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, visit the MICC homepageor view the MICC Fact Sheet.