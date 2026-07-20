USS John P. Murtha Conducts Live-Fire Exercise During ARGMEUEX

John P. Murtha Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Sandoval-Mendoza

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) conducted a live-fire exercise as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARG/MEUEX), July 27, 2026.

Live-fire drills demonstrate the ship’s capabilities and ensure fleet readiness for Sailors and Marines.

“The purpose of this exercise is to make sure our Sailors and Marines are ready for whatever threats we may face across the ocean,” said Lt. j.g. John Bodeman, the ship’s ordnance officer. “They executed this exercise perfectly. I’d like to say this went by without a hitch.”

During the event, Sailors and Marines fired the Mark 46 30 mm Gun Weapon System, M240B machine guns, and the .50-caliber machine gun while engaging remotely operated boats simulating surface threats.

“Our weapon systems are some of the finest in the world,” said Chief Gunner’s Mate Cecil Ford, combat guns leading chief petty officer. “These weapons are our last line of defense, so it is extremely important we know how to operate them effectively.”

These drills are especially valuable aboard a ship that integrates both Navy and Marine Corps teams. Their coordination is essential to building trust and ensuring both elements operate seamlessly in a real-world scenario.

“Getting the opportunity to practice as we play is a valuable opportunity,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Steve Perry. “Not only is it valuable, but we get to mix our team with Marines and Sailors. That’s a perfect chance for us to see how each side reacts when it comes to a threat.”

Overall, the ship fired approximately 4,800 rounds of ammunition and successfully eliminated all simulated threats.

Operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, John P. Murtha, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are undergoing integrated training to ensure fleet readiness.