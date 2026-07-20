Army Corps of Engineers celebrates World Ranger Day

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will recognize World Ranger Day, July 31. This annual worldwide celebration commemorates rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and highlights our rangers' vital roles in environmental stewardship, public safety and managing some of the nation's premier water-based recreation areas.

USACE park rangers play crucial functions in safeguarding the environment, ensuring visitor safety and promoting conservation efforts at more than 2,850 USACE-managed recreation areas nationwide.

USACE park rangers manage, protect and restore public lands and waters across the nation, ensuring these resources remain healthy and accessible for future generations. To highlight the park ranger experience, USACE presents a series of videos showcasing the important role its natural resources professionals play in environmental stewardship, recreation and visitor assistance:

Ranger Mike's profile video: https://youtu.be/nMbOTBqMShA Ranger Taylor's profile video: https://youtu.be/8_j_D3UQ7PQ Ranger Sylvia's profile video: https://youtu.be/4A5ZQYB6UDM

Whether responding to emergencies on the water, monitoring wildlife habitats or managing diverse ecosystems, USACE rangers wear many hats as natural resources management professionals. To learn more about what USACE park rangers and natural resources specialists do, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Careers/Career-Fields/. If you are interested in available USACE park ranger job opportunities, please visit https://www.usajobs.gov/.

The Corps of Engineers is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of corps-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.

Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 80+ local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the Nation’s water resources, infrastructure, and environment.