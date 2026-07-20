NRL Advances the Navy’s Quantum Future as America Accelerates Quantum Innovation

Photo By Jonathan Steffen | Adam Black, Ph.D., director of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Quantum Science Institute where NRL scientists are developing foundational quantum technologies that support next-generation navigation, sensing, secure communications and computing for future naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jonathan Steffen | Adam Black, Ph.D., director of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Quantum Science...... read more read more

As a recent Executive Order declares, “the United States stands at the cusp of a quantum revolution.”At the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) that future is already taking shape as researchers advance the Navy’s quantum research enterprise through groundbreaking science, technology development and strategic partnerships. The order identifies quantum information science and technology (QIST) as a critical driver of innovation, economic growth and national security, reinforcing the importance of work underway across NRL.

For more than a century, NRL has transformed scientific breakthroughs into operational capabilities for the Fleet. Today, through its Quantum Science Institute, the laboratory continues that legacy by bringing together scientists and engineers developing technologies that intend to redefine navigation, secure communications, sensing and computation for decades to come.

TheExecutive Order 14413, “Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation,”calls for awhole-of-government approachto accelerate deployment and commercialization of quantum technologies, while simultaneously protecting America’s technological advantage.

Formally established on June 13, 2025, NRL’s Quantum Science Institute serves as the primary quantum information research center for the Navy, coordinating expertise that has existed across the laboratory for decades. The institute directly supports the national objective of maintaininga strategic technical advantage in QIST.

“The institute encourages collaboration across the laboratory, and creates a central organization for partnerships with universities, industry and other government organizations.” said Adam Black, Ph.D. director of NRL’s Quantum Science Institute. “Right now, in the private sector, we're seeing this very rapid advancement in quantum computing technology. It's very important that we are able to take advantage of this technology.”

Quantum science studies how matter and energy behave at the smallest scales of nature. Researchers are now using those unique quantum properties to create technologies capable of making more precise measurements, enabling new forms of secure communications and solving computational problems beyond the reach of today’s traditional computers.

The Executive Order states that quantum technologies will providetransformational capabilitiesthat strengthen national security while driving innovation and economic growth. At NRL, researchers are translating those principles into technologies that support future Navy missions.

“Our research ranges from basic science through applied technology,” Black said. “We conduct our own experimental and theoretical research while also supporting Navy and Department of War programs through technical expertise, experimental validation, modeling, analysis and strategy. For scientists, it’s a rare opportunity to help define an emerging technological era”

NRL organizes its quantum research into four primary areas, closely aligning with national priorities identified in the Executive Order: quantum sensing, positioning, navigation and timing; quantum computing; quantum networking; and foundational science and enabling technologies.

Quantum Sensing, Positioning, Navigation and Timing Quantum sensors use the fundamental properties of quantum mechanical systems like atoms and photons to make extraordinarily precise measurements. These technologies have the potential to significantly improve navigation, timing and sensing capabilities for future naval operations.

Among the most mature technologies are atomic clocks, which synchronize communications networks, radar systems and navigation systems. Researchers are also developing quantum accelerometers, gyroscopes, gravimeters and magnetometers capable of helping ships, submarines and autonomous systems navigate when GPS signals are unavailable or degraded.

One of NRL’s ongoing efforts uses ultra-cold rubidium atoms cooled to nearly absolute zero to precisely measure acceleration and rotation. Scientists are working toward future shipboard demonstrations that could reduce navigation drift during extended operations.

Quantum Computing While private industry leads development of quantum computers, NRL researchers are ensuring the Navy is prepared to use them. Scientists develop quantum algorithms and applications that could eventually help solve complex problems involving logistics optimization, advanced materials, chemistry, fluid dynamics and weather prediction.

“We don’t build quantum computers here,” Black explained. “What we do is develop the algorithms and applications that allow the Navy to take advantage of those computers as they continue to mature. It’s exciting because we are exploring problems that classical computers just can’t solve”

Unlike traditional computers that process information using ones and zeros, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, which follow different physical rules. Those unique properties allow certain calculations to be performed far more efficiently than traditional computing methods.

NRL quantum computing experts partner closely with private-sector developers of quantum computing hardware to demonstrate the advantages of NRL-developed quantum algorithms for Navy applications.

Quantum Networking NRL researchers are also advancing quantum networking technologies that transmit quantum information across secure communications networks. The laboratory is a member of the Washington Metropolitan Quantum Network Research Consortium, or DC-QNet, connecting federal laboratories through optical fiber to advance quantum networking research and applications.

Researchers are exploring technologies that could strengthen communications security, improve distributed sensing and enable future quantum computing architectures.

Foundational Science and Enabling Technologies Many of tomorrow’s quantum technologies depend on breakthroughs occurring today in materials science, photonics and device engineering.

NRL researchers develop new quantum materials, integrated photonic devices and scalable technologies that form the building blocks for future quantum systems while continuing to advance the underlying science.

“One of the exciting things about working at NRL is finding the intersection between cutting-edge basic science and the real operational needs of the Navy,” Black said. “We get to ask not only whether something is scientifically exciting, but whether it can eventually become useful for the end-user, the warfighter.”

Supporting the Navy’s Future Quantum technologies promise to improve everything from navigation and sensing to secure communications and advanced computation.

For the Navy, that means developing capabilities that allow Sailors and Marines to operate effectively in contested environments where traditional technologies may be limited.

“There is increasing recognition around the world of the promise of quantum technologies,” Black said. “Ultimately, this research is about creating new capabilities, whether that means helping a ship maintain accurate navigation without relying solely on GPS, enabling more precise sensing of the surrounding environment, or ensuring future naval systems can process and protect critical information more effectively.”

Building America’s Quantum Workforce NRL’s quantum research supports the Department’s Critical Technology Areas, which identify the technologies considered essential to maintaining future military advantage. Quantum and Battlefield Information Dominance (Q-BID) is one of six priority areas focused on accelerating the transition of emerging technologies into capabilities for the Military Services and Combatant Commands.

The Executive Order also emphasizes expanding and retaining the nation’s quantum workforce. NRL is helping meet that challenge by offering opportunities for postdoctoral researchers, student internships and collaborative research that prepare the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers.

Researchers interested in joining NRL’s growing quantum community can learn more through the laboratory’s new Quantum Science Institute website.

Learn more about NRL’s Quantum Science Institute and research opportunities: Quantum Research As quantum technologies continue to mature, NRL’s combination of basic research, applied development and collaboration positions the laboratory to help shape the next generation of naval capabilities.

By connecting scientific discovery with operational needs, NRL is helping ensure the United States remains at the forefront of the next frontier of quantum innovation.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.