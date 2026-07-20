159th Civil Engineering Squadron Constructs Fire Training Tower

Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Hall | Airman 1st Class Angel Rodriguez De Leon, 159th Civil Engineering Squadron, Louisiana Air National Guard, constructs end caps used to fasten walls to supporting beams on a fire training tower at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, July 21, 2026. The squadron participated in a multi-unit construction project in which each Air National Guard civil engineering squadron completed a portion of the tower before transferring the project to the next unit. see less | View Image Page

VOLK FIELD, Wis. – Airmen from the 159th Civil Engineering Squadron, Louisiana Air National Guard, constructed a fire training tower at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, during annual training July 13-24.

The project enhanced the squadron's expeditionary construction capabilities while providing the Volk Field Fire Department with a permanent training facility to improve firefighter readiness and emergency response capabilities.

The 159th Civil Engineering Squadron is one of several Air National Guard civil engineering squadrons supporting the project. Each unit completes a portion of the construction before turning the project over to the next unit. The phased approach challenges Airmen to continue work started by another organization while strengthening interoperability and relationships among participating units.

The deployment also allowed Airmen to sharpen their technical skills in a field environment by planning, preparing and executing construction while operating heavy equipment. The hands-on experience mirrored real-world contingency operations and reinforced expeditionary readiness.

"The existing fire training tower at Volk Field is more than 30 years old and is scheduled for demolition, making this project a direct investment in a modern training facility where military firefighters can continue developing lifesaving skills," said Master Sgt. Chad Grabert, 159th Civil Engineering Squadron base engineer emergency force manager. "In return, this mission has given our civil engineering Airmen an invaluable opportunity to apply their Air Force specialty code skills, learn new techniques and gain hands-on experience they may not receive at their home station."

Beyond technical proficiency, the project reinforced teamwork and communication. Working together throughout the duty day and building camaraderie after hours strengthened relationships that contributed to mission success. "We worked together as a team, and I learned how important communication is," said Airman 1st Class Angel Rodriguez De Leon, 159th Civil Engineering Squadron structural journeyman. "This mission gave me the opportunity to learn skills I normally wouldn't get to practice during a drill weekend. Some of my biggest lessons came after work, just talking with everyone over dinner and learning from the experience of the people around me."

The project demonstrated the 159th Civil Engineering Squadron's ability to deliver lasting infrastructure while increasing the readiness, experience and proficiency of its Airmen.