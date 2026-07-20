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    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility Panel

    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel

    Photo By Richard Blumenstein | DAYTON, Ohio. (July 28, 2026) – Air Force Leaders participate in the Maximize...... read more read more

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Story by Allyson Crawford 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    DAYTON, Ohio (AFLCMC) - At Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID), attendees get to interact with Air Force senior leaders and industry executives during immersive panel experiences. LCID is presented annually by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

    On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Col. Paul Tinker moderated a panel called "Maximize Acquisition Flexibility." Tinker is the deputy director of AFLCMC’s Mobility Directorate. Brig. Gen. Robert Lyons III (AFLCMC Weapons Portfolio Acquisition Executive), Col. Timothy Helfrich (AFLCMC Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Portfolio Acquisition Executive), T.K. Kubit of *Sierra Nevada Corp., and Tim O'Brien of *Palantir comprised the panel.

    Top panel themes:

    • Speed and Agility Over Perfection: Senior leadership emphasizes that field-ready capabilities must be prioritized over perfect development.
    • Maximized Use of Flexible Authorities: Discussions highlight maximizing modern, non-traditional contracting tools, such as Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) and rapid prototyping pathways.
    • Ditch the Bureaucracy: Tiger teams and contracting leaders have overhauled processes to reduce administrative bloat, such as updating and simplifying Justification and Approval (J&A) documentation to accelerate sole-source awards.
    • Embrace Open Architecture: Programs should not be locked into a single vendor or solution. This allows the Air Force to deploy the best algorithms rapidly to the warfighter on any platform, regardless of vendor.

    “Keep your IP!” exclaimed Col. Helfrich. “If you keep doing a great job, I'll keep coming to you. If you don't, I'll go find somebody else because I understand the interfaces. Someone else can bring that capability. Continuous competition!”

    *No federal endorsement implied.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:15
    Story ID: 571119
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility Panel, by Allyson Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel
    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel
    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel
    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel
    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel
    LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel

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    AFLCMC
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