LCID 2026: Maximize Acquisition Flexibility panel

DAYTON, Ohio (AFLCMC) - At Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID), attendees get to interact with Air Force senior leaders and industry executives during immersive panel experiences. LCID is presented annually by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).
On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Col. Paul Tinker moderated a panel called "Maximize Acquisition Flexibility." Tinker is the deputy director of AFLCMC’s Mobility Directorate. Brig. Gen. Robert Lyons III (AFLCMC Weapons Portfolio Acquisition Executive), Col. Timothy Helfrich (AFLCMC Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Portfolio Acquisition Executive), T.K. Kubit of *Sierra Nevada Corp., and Tim O'Brien of *Palantir comprised the panel.
Top panel themes:
“Keep your IP!” exclaimed Col. Helfrich. “If you keep doing a great job, I'll keep coming to you. If you don't, I'll go find somebody else because I understand the interfaces. Someone else can bring that capability. Continuous competition!”
*No federal endorsement implied.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:15
|Story ID:
|571119
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
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