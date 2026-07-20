From Army soldier to Navy civilian, Ramona Stallworth’s service comes home

Photo By Austen McClain | 260721-N-HN924-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 21, 2026) Ramona Stallworth, a human resources specialist assigned to Naval Education and Training Command's (NETC) N1 civilian personnel team, poses for a photo for a NETC personnel feature at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., July 21. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 30, 2026) -- Ramona Stallworth grew up in Warrenton Village, the Pensacola neighborhood now known as Forest Park, only a short distance from Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) headquarters. As a young girl, she never imagined that one day she would work there — or that the road back would take her through more than two decades of military and civilian service.

Today, Stallworth is a human resources specialist on NETC’s N1 civilian personnel team. She supports the command’s civilian workforce through performance management, awards and benefits information. The work can look like paperwork from the outside, but Stallworth sees the people and mission behind every action.

Her life of service began in Nov. 1999, when she joined the Army at age 19 as a 71L administrative specialist. She entered as a private and built a career around taking care of people. In 2005, she became a 42A human resources specialist and joined the military technician program, working as an Army civilian while serving simultaneously in the Army Reserve.

In 2010, Stallworth took another leap into the Army’s warrant officer corps. After rising from E-1 to staff sergeant, she applied to Warrant Officer Candidate School and became a 420A human resources technician. She retired from the Army Reserve as a chief warrant officer 3 in July 2020.

Stallworth sought to be closer to family, and in 2022 took a chance on a job outside of federal service that brought her back home to the Pensacola area.

“I’m going to take a leap of faith, and I’m going to move back,” Stallworth recalled telling herself. “We’ll see what happens.”

After a brief break from federal service, Stallworth found an opportunity to return to government service as a Navy civilian at NETC to focus on civilian human resources.

“I’ve just enjoyed it ever since,” Stallworth said. “I’m learning new things every day, and I just love it.”

At NETC, Stallworth helps manage civilian performance processes and awards. She also helps employees find reliable benefits and retirement information so they can make informed decisions about their futures even though it’s outside of her job description.

“Most people want a real person they can talk to, to kind of put them at ease,” she said. “I try to do that.”

She brings the same personal approach to recognition. Employees value different forms of appreciation, she said, and she enjoys helping the command acknowledge their accomplishments and contributions.

Her influence extends beyond the processes she directly owns. When a pay, leave, accommodation or other workplace issue affects an employee, N1 can help identify the right path and coordinate with the responsible office. Administrative problems can affect a family’s finances, employee well-being and the command’s ability to retain talented people.

Stallworth’s Army experience helps her connect policy, people and mission. Effective HR support gives NETC’s military and civilian professionals the stability to focus on their work. A new employee’s first interaction, a timely award or a clear answer during an uncertain season can shape morale, retention and performance.

Away from work, Stallworth and her husband enjoy the beach, where she prefers listening to the waves over swimming. She also relaxes on her front porch and reads books that help her grow spiritually, financially and personally. Her advice to colleagues reflects those habits: Seek information that uplifts you and make room for growth.

Stallworth left Pensacola as a young soldier and returned after rising through the Army’s enlisted and warrant officer ranks. At NETC, she continues taking care of people so they can take care of the mission.