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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) EEO Team Supports NAWCAD

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) EEO Team Supports NAWCAD

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | The Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) team...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    The Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) team earlier this year stepped up in a big way to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD) EEO Office, answering a request from NAVAIR headquarters during a critical time.

    Faced with a backlog of reasonable accommodation requests following the return to work mandate, the FRCSW EEO team dedicated hundreds of hours to expertly coordinating with supervisors, leadership, and legal partners to ensure every case was handled with care, precision, and full compliance. Their professionalism, collaboration, and unwavering commitment significantly reduced processing times and made a real, immediate difference for employees with disabilities.

    By empowering and supporting the workforce, the FRCSW EEO team is directly enhancing the readiness and capabilities of the people who protect our country, reflecting great credit upon themselves, FRCSW, and the Department of the Navy.

    FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    Pictured Left to Right are: Charles McQueen (EEO Deputy Director), Janelle Thomas-Stringer, Stephanie Maldonado, CAPT Rick Rivera (Former FRCSW CO), Camisha Johnson, Sachka Martina Almonte, Kayla Lai and Shawn Delaware (FRCSW Executive Director)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:56
    Story ID: 571115
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) EEO Team Supports NAWCAD, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) EEO Team Supports NAWCAD

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