Fort Drum DENTAC passes colors to new commander

Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Suzanne L. Jones (right), the incoming commander of the Dental Health Activity – Fort Drum, receives her organization’s flag, or colors, from Col. Elizabeth H. Duque, commander of the Guthrie Army Health Clinic and DENTAC’s higher headquarters, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 24, 2026. During the ceremony, Jones assumed command of the DENTAC from Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt, who commanded the organization since July 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Guthrie Army Health Clinic public affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Suzanne L. Jones (right), the incoming commander of...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, New York – The Soldiers and civilian staff of Fort Drum’s Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) officially welcomed their new commander during an outdoor change of command ceremony at Memorial Park July 24, 2026.

During the ceremony, Col. Suzanne L. Jones assumed command of the DENTAC from Col. Ralf C. Beilhardt, who commanded the organization since July 2024.

Col. Elizabeth H. Duque, commander of the Guthrie Army Health Clinic and DENTAC’s higher headquarters, presided over the ceremony, which symbolized the change of leadership through the traditional passing of the colors.

“Today we gather for the time-honored tradition, the passing of the colors,” Duque said during her remarks. “It is about the continuity of command, the transfer of authority, the enduring commitment to the Fort Drum dental activity, to the readiness of the force.”

Duque praised DENTAC’s accomplishments under Beilhardt’s leadership, highlighting the unit’s restructuring under the Defense Health Agency and a significant increase in dental readiness and wellness rates among active-duty Soldiers.

“(Beilhardt) is the leader who proves that you do not have to be loud to be incredibly effective,” Duque said. “His easygoing, patient, and approachable personality immediately puts staff, peers, and patients at ease. But don't let that fool you. He is a fierce advocate, especially for his staff.”

Beilhardt, who began his military career as an enlisted dental specialist in 1984 before commissioning in 1992 and graduating from the Tennessee College of Dentistry in 1997, reflected on his tenure.

“It has truly been an honor for me to command the Fort Drum DENTAC, which provides stellar readiness support for the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division,” Beilhardt said.

In his speech, Beilhardt thanked those key to his command’s success, from the Guthrie leadership to his command staff, before highlighting the DENTAC officers, NCOs, and personnel, who he said “are the force multipliers (who) provide dental readiness and wellness and make this organization successful.”

“It's time for me to go, and for Col. Suzanne Jones to take over,” Beilhardt concluded. Though she “is no stranger to command or to supporting the 10th Mountain Division, as she commanded the Fort Polk DENTAC, supporting (3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division).”

Jones, a Staten Island, New York, native and graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, brings extensive experience to the role. Some of her previous assignments include serving as deputy commander of the Fort Meade DENTAC in Maryland, officer in charge at both the Rader and Fort Story dental clinics in Virginia, and command dental surgeon in Kuwait in 2012.

“It is a profound honor to be selected to lead the Fort Drum DENTAC,” Jones said. “Throughout my years of service, no matter where the Army has sent me or what roles I've stepped into, the dental clinic has always been my professional home and the foundation of my career.”

The Fort Drum DENTAC supports the operational readiness of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) by providing comprehensive oral health services to approximately 13,000 active-duty Soldiers. DENTAC’s scope encompasses routine preventive care, emergency treatment, and specialized deployment-readiness support responsive to the needs of Fort Drum’s military mission.