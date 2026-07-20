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    Air Guard strategic leader promoted to colonel

    Air Guard strategic leader promoted to colonel

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck | U.S. Air Force Col. Michelle Sabala receives her colonel rank insignia from her spouse...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Sabala was promoted to colonel during a ceremony at the Vaught Center at the Military Women’s Memorial here, July 29.

    Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, presided over the ceremony and said Sabala earned a reputation for candid advice and trusted judgement throughout her career.

    “When somebody like Michelle says something, you know it to be true,” Pirak said. “The highest compliment I can give any officer, any member of the Armed Forces, is to say, ‘I believe you,’ and that’s true of Michelle.”

    Sabala serves as the chief of the Director’s Action Group for the Air National Guard, where she leads strategic planning and executive communications.

    A native of Alaska, Sabala has served at Eielson Air Force Base, Kulis Air National Guard Base, Maxwell AFB, Montgomery ANGB, Savannah ANGB, National Guard Bureau, and U.S. Space Command.

    She has deployed four times in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and New Dawn. Before her current assignment, she served as deputy division chief for Space Command’s Joint Warfighting Development Division.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 09:59
    Story ID: 571103
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Guard strategic leader promoted to colonel, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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