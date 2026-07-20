(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    First Ever Spiritual Fitness Center Open at MCAS New River

    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class

    Photo By Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres | U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Bradford Moore, center right, chaplain, School of Infantry–East,...... read more read more

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Story by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Air Station New River opened its first Spiritual Fitness Center on July 23, 2026. The center provides a space for events, workshops and classes for service members and their families, fostering spiritual resilience and strengthening their inner selves. 

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Phillip J. Stephens, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River, said the Spiritual Fitness Program is built on three pillars: foundational values, personal faith and moral living.  “The holistic approach to a warrior is held by the mental, physical, social and spiritual morals,” Stephens said. “Spiritual fitness is what builds a Marine up from their inner self, building their foundational beliefs, and core values to shape the individual.”  

    The program offers a variety of classes designed to build up the participants’ ethos and to support individuals through a range of life challenges. Events that the center offers include warrior resiliency workshops, marriage workshops, family days, parenting classes, financial education classes, SafeTalk suicide alertness training, deployed spouse dinners, Vacation Bible School and Christmas toy distribution. These programs provide opportunities for service members and their families to build spiritual meaning and strengthen their sense of community in and outside of the base. 

    "An example of some of the lessons we teach is about vulnerability,” Stephens said. “You may be vulnerable financially, relationship wise, mindset wise, you may be vulnerable to the circumstances that are challenging you. When we talk about that, how to build you from the inside out, we help change that mindset so no matter what’s thrown at me I'm able to adjust and overcome.” 

    The Spiritual Fitness Center partners with commands aboard MCAS New River, giving every unit an opportunity to get out of their work environment to nourish each other's and their own spiritual relationship, extending the partnership to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to expand awareness of their mission on the importance of spiritual fitness for all service members and their families. 

    For more information about the center and its events, call the MCAS New River Chaplain’s Office at 910-449-8601 or visit the MCAS New River Chapel Facebook page.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 09:48
    Story ID: 571098
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Ever Spiritual Fitness Center Open at MCAS New River, by LCpl Grace Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class
    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class
    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class
    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class
    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class
    SOI-East Hosts Spiritual Fitness Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc-camp-lejeune-spiritual-fitness-chaplain-new-river

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version