First Ever Spiritual Fitness Center Open at MCAS New River

Photo By Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres | U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Bradford Moore, center right, chaplain, School of Infantry–East, Marine Corps Air Station New River, speaks during a spiritual fitness class at the Spiritual Fitness Center at MCAS New River, North Carolina, July 21, 2026. The Spiritual Fitness Center hosts classes that are designed to strengthen the minds, bodies and spirits of service members, preparing them to lead Marines effectively in high-stress environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniela Chicas Torres) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Air Station New River opened its first Spiritual Fitness Center on July 23, 2026. The center provides a space for events, workshops and classes for service members and their families, fostering spiritual resilience and strengthening their inner selves.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Phillip J. Stephens, a chaplain with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River, said the Spiritual Fitness Program is built on three pillars: foundational values, personal faith and moral living. “The holistic approach to a warrior is held by the mental, physical, social and spiritual morals,” Stephens said. “Spiritual fitness is what builds a Marine up from their inner self, building their foundational beliefs, and core values to shape the individual.”

The program offers a variety of classes designed to build up the participants’ ethos and to support individuals through a range of life challenges. Events that the center offers include warrior resiliency workshops, marriage workshops, family days, parenting classes, financial education classes, SafeTalk suicide alertness training, deployed spouse dinners, Vacation Bible School and Christmas toy distribution. These programs provide opportunities for service members and their families to build spiritual meaning and strengthen their sense of community in and outside of the base.

"An example of some of the lessons we teach is about vulnerability,” Stephens said. “You may be vulnerable financially, relationship wise, mindset wise, you may be vulnerable to the circumstances that are challenging you. When we talk about that, how to build you from the inside out, we help change that mindset so no matter what’s thrown at me I'm able to adjust and overcome.”

The Spiritual Fitness Center partners with commands aboard MCAS New River, giving every unit an opportunity to get out of their work environment to nourish each other's and their own spiritual relationship, extending the partnership to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, to expand awareness of their mission on the importance of spiritual fitness for all service members and their families.

For more information about the center and its events, call the MCAS New River Chaplain’s Office at 910-449-8601 or visit the MCAS New River Chapel Facebook page.