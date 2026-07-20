Cardboard creations to set sail at Fort Leonard Wood boat race

Courtesy Photo | Competitors try their best to keep their cardboard creation afloat during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Competitors try their best to keep their cardboard creation afloat during the Cardboard Boat Race, hosted by the Fort Leonard Wood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate Aug. 9, 2025, at the Training Area 250 lake. This year’s race is scheduled to set sail at 11 a.m., Aug. 8, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — But will it float? That is the question the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate plans to answer as [Cardboard Boat Race](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/cardboard-boat-race/7326640/111475) teams enter the lake at Training Area 250 at 11 a.m., Aug. 8, 2026.

“The most fun thing about the event was seeing the creativity that went into the boats,” said Maj. Jeremy Reynolds, who entered the race in 2025 while serving as the 169th Engineer Battalion’s executive officer. "The big question as you walk down the line of boats is, 'Will it float?'”

After assessing the competition, he estimated his craft had a 50% chance of staying afloat.

“Our boat made it across. The boat for the 169th Eng. Bn. is a perennial entry in the race, and it’s construction falls in the questionable category due to the sheer amount of duct tape,” Reynolds said. “However, it is a mainstay, and I was proud to be at the helm. I would expect the boat to make another appearance for the 169th Eng. Bn.”

FMWR is again inviting Fort Leonard Wood teams to construct a two-person cardboard boat prior to the event with the goal of successfully navigating across the lake.

“The event serves as a valuable opportunity for creating lasting, positive memories for both the participating units and their families. We enjoy seeing the community get fully engaged in the experience,” said Shawn Koehler, FMWR Special Events coordinator.

Last year, more than 10 teams entered the race, and Koehler is hoping for more this year.

“We only have a few registered so far. We usually see an increase in registrations as the event date approaches, which is consistent with previous enrollment patterns. We do encourage early registration by calling 573.596.6913,” Koehler said.

Teams may register in one of two categories: adult or family, which must include one child age 12 or younger.

Awards will be given in three separate categories: design, team spirit and fastest finish.

“A particularly rewarding aspect of the event is witnessing the creativity and passion invested by the participating teams in their boat designs,” Koehler said. “The commencement of the race is especially engaging, as it marks a highlight of the teams’ enthusiasm and effort.”

This event is free. Check-in is scheduled to be from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with the event beginning at 11 a.m.

Boat building rules and tips can be found[here](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/7517/5371/8213/LWOOD_CARDBOARD_BOAT_RULES.pdf).

Though unable to compete this year after moving to his next duty station in Colorado, Reynolds shared some valuable tips with this year's teams.

“My advice to the participants is to talk to your partner and make sure you have a clear strategy for making forward progress,” Reynolds said. “And wear a life vest — because you’ll probably get wet.”