Fort Leonard Wood MWR to host back-to-school events, DES shares safety tips

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — To ease the back-to-school stress for both students and parents, Fort Leonard Wood offers numerous resources designed to help families plan and prepare for the academic year. School Liaison Officer Christy Wachtler, with Child and Youth Services, said there are many ways for students new to the Waynesville R-VI School District to integrate before the new school year starts Aug. 24, 2026. She said getting familiar with the area, taking part in activities and meeting people their age can all help a student feel more comfortable in their new surroundings. “Participation in school age or youth center programs on post are great for getting connected before school starts,” Wachtler said. “There are fantastic local activities with opportunities to meet people.” She said one of those opportunities is the https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/7617/8291/1799/LWOOD_BACK_SCHOOL.jpg scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 1, 2026, at the Rec Plex. According to Nia Dickinson, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing director, the bubble bash will have normal Rec Plex operations like go karts, mini golf and swimming, but will also feature a foam party hosted by the Outdoor Adventure Center, bounce houses , and a school supply giveaway and resource fair. “The community can look forward to a fun event prior to the start of the new school year,” Dickinson said. “We’re excited to get our Fort Leonard Wood community together and prepared for the upcoming school year.” According to Dickinson, the event offers a prime opportunity for students and parents to connect directly with key installation resources, including the school liaison officer, Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness, and Army Community Service. Dickinson also said there are benefits to registering for the event early because those who do will get first dibs on available school supplies and be part of the first 350 free day-pool passes that will be given out. To register for the event, visit the Back-to-School Bubble Bash https://operationhomefront.org/event/btsb-in-fort-leonard-wood-mo/. Wachtler said keeping organized and enrolling in school early can help parents reduce stress, especially when making a primary change of station to a new location. “Be sure to hand carry important documents like birth certificates, immunization records, previous school records or transcripts, proof of residency, necessary IDs and custody agreements,” Wachtler said. “Build a transition folder or binder.” Parents wanting to learn more about the resources available to them, or who have questions about enrollment or homeschooling can contact her by mailto:christina.l.wachtler.naf@army.mil, or by phone at 573.596.0357. Dickinson said another good way for families with access to Fort Leonard Wood to get information about the new school year is to attend the August Community Information Forum. “The next CIF will be held at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 5 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium and is themed around back-to-school,” Dickinson said. “Marianne Ward, Waynesville School District information officer, will be speaking about the upcoming school year.” While proper planning and preparation can help relieve stress and make the transition into the new school year go more smoothly, the Directorate of Emergency Services has some back-to-school tips to help ensure a safe school year. Staff Sgt. Shawn Spock, Directorate of Emergency Services traffic unit noncommissioned officer in charge, stressed planning ahead and exercising patience are crucial for ensuring student safety as the school year begins. “The biggest thing commuters will notice is the change in travel times,” Spock said. “There will be frequent stops of buses, children boarding and getting off the buses and reduced speed limits in school zones.” He said having situational awareness and getting rid of distractions are the best ways to ensure the driver’s safety and the safety of the people around them. “Pay attention at cross walks and slow down in school zones,” Spock said. “Ditch the distractions, whether it’s eating or being on your phone or the kids in the back seat, be aware of everybody else’s children.” Spock said it’s a good idea to walk your children to school before the first day so you can show them potential hazards, the best routes to take and the best crosswalks to use. “If you know school is going to be on the left side of the road, make your way safely to the left sidewalk and follow it down instead of waiting until you get to the school to cross,” Spock said. “The most direct route is going to be the safest.” Spock said school buses are surrounded by a 10-foot danger zone, a perimeter where the driver's visibility is most limited, making it the hardest area to see children. “Teach the kids to stay at least three large steps, or six feet back from the curb while waiting to get on the bus,” Spock said. “Teach them to cross in front of the bus at least 10 feet in front so the driver can see them.” Spock stressed that it is always illegal to pass a school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing, and he warned that commuters will see an increased law enforcement presence to ensure student safety throughout the school year. “100% — the first week of school my entire section will be out there to make sure these kids get to school and return home safe,” he added.