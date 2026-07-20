Red River Officer recognized as top DoW Officer of the Year

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Sgt. CJ Yi and his wife, Megan, hold the Department of War Civilian Police Officer of...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Sgt. CJ Yi and his wife, Megan, hold the Department of War Civilian Police Officer of the Year award following the ceremony at the Pentagon. The recognition highlights Yi’s leadership in regional training, school safety initiatives and multi agency coordination. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas — Sgt. CJ Yi, a five‑year member of the Red River Army Depot police force and Air Force veteran, has been named the John Awtrey Department of War Civilian Police Officer of the Year, earning national recognition for his service, professionalism and commitment to the depot community.



Yi first learned of the award during a visit to Red River by Sen. Ted Cruz, who surprised him with the announcement during a workforce gathering. Yi’s wife, Megan, was quietly invited to attend the event and joined him on stage as Cruz presented the honor.



“This award is not just mine,” Yi said. “The work for this honor started long before I arrived at Red River in June 2021. Chief Carlos Welch, Lt. Justin Alexander and the entire police force here at Red River are the real recipients of this award. I just happen to be one person attached to an amazing team of officers.”



Yi has served as a key member of the depot’s police force, contributing to daily operations, emergency response readiness and ongoing mutual‑aid support to surrounding cities. Red River police officers routinely train with regional agencies and assist local departments during major incidents, strengthening coordination across Bowie County and multiple surrounding states.



Yi became the first officer outside the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to complete the High‑Risk Vehicle Stop course, a milestone that expanded his role within the region’s law enforcement community. His certification now allows him to teach the course at Red River, providing advanced training not only to depot officers but also to personnel from multiple agencies.



“He has been the example of what an officer should be integrity wise, as well as vision for the depot’s future,” Alexander said.



Yi has also been instrumental in training school resource officers and Guardians across the 46 districts served by the Region 8 Education Service Center. He additionally organized a basic course in Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training to strengthen preparedness for active shooter incidents.



Earlier this year, the depot held its third annual Operation LION, or Law Enforcement Officer Integrating Operationally Nationwide, which brought together 36 agencies from four states.



“Operation LION made a real impact in Shreveport where those eight children were recently killed,” Yi said. “Some of the officers who responded had just completed our course, so you can see how what we’re doing reaches far beyond Red River. That’s the goal. We’re all better when we work together.”



In June, Yi visited the Pentagon where he officially received the award. His wife, Megan, as well as Welch and Alexander were also present to witness the presentation.



“It was really an honor to be a part of the ceremony,” Yi said. “I dedicate the award to my wife and want to thank Chief Welch and Lt. Alexander for thinking so highly of me to nominate me for the award.”