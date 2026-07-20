(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Bertha

    Defense Health Agency Media Advisory

    Courtesy Photo | Defense Health Agency Media Advisory... read more read more

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Bertha

    DefenseHealthAgency Media Advisory

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 27, 2026

    TRICAREauthorizestemporaryprescriptionrefillwaiversforLouisianadue toTropical Storm Bertha

    FALLS CHURCH, Virginia– The Defense Health AgencyannouncedthatTRICARE beneficiaries inLouisianamay receive emergency prescription refillsnow throughAug. 3,duetoTropical Storm Bertha.

    Allparishesareaffected.

    Toreceivean emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.If the bottle isunavailableorthelabelisdamaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc.,or their retail network pharmacyforassistance.

    To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scriptsat1-877-363-1303, orsearch thehttps://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

    If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled.Prescriptions filled by a retailchainmaybe filled atanother store in that chain. If theclinician who prescribed the medicationis available,beneficiariescan ask them tocall in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

    As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other thanactive dutyservice members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.Any TRICARE beneficiary whoreasonably believesthey have an emergency should always call 911or,go to the nearestemergency room.

    Beneficiaries areadvised tovisitExpressScripts’https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/2026-jul-24/state-emergency-alert-tropical-storm-bertha-louisianafor updates.

    ###

    The Defense Health Agency provides health services to9.5millionbeneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHAoperatesone of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics,and dental facilities.

    Defense Health Agencydha.mil/

    Join the Defense Health Agency online community

    • DHA on X athttps://twitter.com/DoD_DHA
    • DHA on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency
    • DHAon LinkedIn athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 09:02
    Story ID: 571080
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers for Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Bertha, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Defense Health Agency Media Advisory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TriCare
    disaster alert
    pharmacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version