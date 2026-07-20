Corps of Engineers Western Area Office team receives national award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters named the St. Paul District Western Area Office, located in Fargo, North Dakota, as its “2026 Quality Team of the Year.”



Each year, USACE recognizes employees and teams' contributions of excellence in performance, leadership, professional development and community support throughout the fields of engineering and construction.



The team is recognized for unparalleled technical expertise, innovative spirit and dedication to collaboration to the overwhelming success of a massive and complex construction program.



While managing and leading nearly 20 concurrent projects, the team has pioneered new district standards in risk management and fostered a culture of continuous learning, said Terry Williams program manager.



“The team’s commitment to mentoring has strengthened the technical competency of the entire USACE, while their selfless contributions to their local community have built lasting goodwill,” Williams said.



The Western Area Office quality team includes: team lead Virginia Regorrah; team members: Anthony Feilzer, Kyle Volk, Jacob Baranes, Roy Lawson, Anthony Carrington, April Erickson, Al-aa Saleh, Aung Win, Rebecca Smith, Blake Hollingsworth, Faith Fischer, Jerry Cudney, Jhon Cerna, Joel Zietz, Jordan Winter, Mark Buringa, Matthew Sayler, Michelle Swanson, Joshua Bement, Troy Terhaar, Tyler Jackson, Sanjay Bimali, Ryley Haugen, Daniel Machado, Shwan Al Mandalawi, Ethan Young, John Fromuth, Steven Heimark, Vincent Schuyler, and Virginia Regorrah.



USACE is working in partnership with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority on the diversion project. This project will provide flood risk management for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood. Construction is expected to be complete this year with the system being operable in the spring of 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 07:40 Story ID: 571079 Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers Western Area Office team receives national award, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.