USAFE Band strikes chord of friendship during Freedom 250 in Hungary Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Five Star Brass Band strengthened U.S.-Hungary partnerships through performances and community engagements across Hungary in support of the U.S. Embassy Budapest’s Freedom 250 celebrations, July 1-4.



The weeklong outreach commemorated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, connecting Hungarians with U.S. Airmen through music, education and diplomacy.



“Two hundred and fifty years ago, a bold idea changed the world, and a new nation was born. The American story has always been enriched by the contributions of people from around the world, including Hungary,” said Caroline Savage, U.S. Embassy Budapest chargé d'affaires. “The bond between our nations has been built by inventors and entrepreneurs, artists and scientists, families and dreamers, who crossed an ocean, found new opportunity, and helped shape the American story. We are proud to celebrate Freedom 250 together.”



Throughout the mission, Airmen engaged audiences in Budapest, Debrecen and Veszprém, demonstrating the U.S. military’s commitment to building trust beyond traditional diplomatic channels.



“Our mission is musical diplomacy,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Kirkpatrick, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band noncommissioned officer in charge. “We travel throughout Europe and Africa building friendships and strengthening alliances through music. Here in Hungary, we’re celebrating Freedom 250 while sharing a little bit of America with the communities we meet.”



The band’s performances created immediate opportunities for cultural exchange.



“Music connects people in ways that transcend language,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Elizabeth Barnette, USAFE-AFAFRICA marching band noncommissioned officer in charge. “During this tour, we shared American culture while learning from the Hungarian communities that welcomed us, creating connections that will last well beyond these performances.”



In coordination with the embassy, the band executed an event-packed campaign. The engagements included a wreath-laying ceremony honoring George Washington, the embassy’s Independence Day reception, public concerts in Debrecen and Veszprém, the opening of the Hungarian National Museum’s outdoor exhibition, "We Came from America," and the illumination of Budapest’s Széchenyi Chain Bridge in red, white and blue.



The outreach directly supported broader U.S. European Command and USAFE-AFAFRICA objectives by fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people relationships. It also highlighted the deep historical ties between the two nations, recognizing the many Hungarians whose contributions have shaped the American story through military service, science, innovation and the arts.



Through music, shared experiences, and personal engagement, U.S. Airmen successfully celebrated common values and reinforced the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Hungary as both nations look toward the next 250 years.



For more information about Freedom 250 and future events, follow[USAFE-AFAFRICA](https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHQUSAFE%2F "https://www.facebook.com/HQUSAFE/")and[U.S. Embassy Budapest](https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhungary.usembassy%2F "https://www.facebook.com/hungary.usembassy/")on social media.