VRC-40 Holds Sundown Ceremony, Closing the Final Chapter of the C-2A Greyhound Era

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch | A C-2A Greyhound attached to the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 flies in formation during a ceremonial flyover and farewell flight over Norfolk, Virginia, July 23, 2026. VRC-40 is being disestablished after more than six decades of carrier onboard delivery (COD) services and logistics support to the fleet, while being the only remaining aviation squadron to fly the C-2A Greyhound aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna Lynch) see less | View Image Page

Known as the "Rawhides," VRC-40 was the final squadron to fly and maintain the C-2A Greyhound before the U.S. Navy fully transitions to the CMV-22B Osprey aircraft. The ceremony honored the aircraft's unmatched legacy in carrier onboard delivery (COD) and recognized the Sailors, aircrew, pilots, and maintainers who sustained carrier strike groups worldwide for generations. Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, served as the ceremony's guest speaker, reminisced on the Greyhound's long-lasting impact on naval aviation.

"For more than 60 years, the C-2A Greyhound served as the lifeline of every carrier strike group," Brophy said. "It wasn't just an aircraft that delivered cargo—it delivered mission readiness, brought Sailors home when they needed it most, and connected deployed crews to their families. Its legacy is measured not only in flight hours and arrested landings, but in the people it served."

Derived from the E-2 Hawkeye aircraft, the Grumman-built C-2A entered operational service in 1966 as the Navy's dedicated COD aircraft. Over six decades of service, the Greyhound supported every major conflict from Vietnam through Operation Inherent Resolve, flying over 500,000 flight hours, completing more than 250,000 carrier arrested landings, transporting over 100 million pounds of cargo, and carrying more than 2.5 million passengers worldwide.

Brophy highlighted that while the aircraft's statistics are remarkable, its greatest contribution was ensuring America's carrier strike groups remained supplied and combat-ready.

"The Greyhound kept the fleet in the fight," Brophy said. "Whether delivering a critical engine component, transporting medical patients, or bringing mail from home, the C-2 ensured our Sailors never stood alone, no matter where they were deployed."

As the Navy transitions to the CMV-22B Osprey, Brophy praised the Rawhides for carrying the Greyhound through its final operational chapter.

"In 2023, when the fleet needed them most, the Rawhides answered the call," Brophy said. "VRC-40 simultaneously supported every deployed aircraft carrier across both fleets, the first and only squadron in Navy history to accomplish such a feat. They finished the mission exactly as they served for decades: with professionalism, grit and unwavering commitment."

Cmdr. Paul Ingram, commanding officer of VRC-40, concluded the ceremony by honoring the generations of Rawhides whose devotion transformed the Greyhound into one of Naval Aviation's most dependable aircraft.

"For more than six decades, C-2A Greyhound represented the reliability, resilience, and the get-it-done attitude of the Sailors who kept it mission-ready, Sailors universally referred to as the ‘COD Guys’" Ingram said. "Every Rawhide who wore this patch contributed to a legacy that sustained carrier strike groups around the world. While this chapter comes to a close, the professionalism, teamwork and dedication that defined the Greyhound community will continue to shape the future of Naval Aviation.”

The ceremony also marked the beginning of the Greyhound's final journey. On July 28, one of the squadron's final C-2A aircraft will depart Naval Station Norfolk for its permanent home at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida. Ingram will lead the historic flight and be escorted by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, before the aircraft is placed on public display to preserve its legacy for future generations. A second retired Greyhound will be transferred to the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum in Titusville, Florida.

The sundown of VRC-40's C-2A era closes one of the longest-serving chapters in naval aviation history. While the Greyhound's operational mission has ended, its legacy lives on through the Sailors who flew and maintained it, the carrier strike groups it sustained across the globe, and the generations of naval aviators who will now experience the aircraft firsthand as a permanent exhibit at the National Naval Aviation Museum.