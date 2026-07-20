SPB: A One of One Brigade

Photo By Sgt. Taylor Kurto | (From left) U.S. Army Spc. Wytega Williams and Pfc. Quiana Tiggle, military police with the 273rd Military Police Company, 372nd Enhanced Military Battalion, 260th Special Purpose Brigade, practice proper weapons handling on the range at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, July 29, 2026. This training was part of a multi-day advanced marksmanship exercise focused on enhancing individual and team weapons proficiency while preparing soldiers for contingency operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Kurto) see less | View Image Page

Washington - In the Nation's capital, no two missions are exactly alike.

One day, Soldiers coordinate with federal agencies to protect critical infrastructure and conduct maritime operations. The next, they support first responders during emergencies or help secure nationally recognized events attended by millions of visitors.

Those missions belong to the 260th Special Purpose Brigade (SPB), a one-of-a-kind Army formation that brings military and other law enforcement agencies together.

"What makes the Special Purpose Brigade unique is its purpose," said Col. Larry Doane, commander of the 260th SPB. "It's the only formation uniquely designed from the ground up to provide specialized capabilities to protect the Nation's capital."

Unlike traditional Army units, which are built around a single mission, the brigade exists to connect people, resources, and agencies, when Washington D.C. requires a coordinated response. Soldiers leverage military capabilities with federal and local partners, ensuring organizations can synchronize to operate as one team.

Those partnerships are built through consistent training and shared standards.

"Our job is, on D.C.'s worst day, to get in there with our interagency partners and our law enforcement partners and back them up in what they're doing," said Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, command sergeant major of the 260th SPB.

Rather than replacing civilian agencies, Soldiers strengthen existing response efforts by providing additional manpower, communications and coordination. Their presence allows law enforcement and emergency responders to focus on their responsibilities throughout the city. Training together before a crisis makes that possible.

"Our interagency opportunities are amazing," McKennon said. "We've built traditionally strong relationships with the Metropolitan Police Department, the Secret Service and the U.S. Capitol Police."

The brigade's strength also comes from the Soldiers behind the mission. Years of joint training have helped establish the familiarity and coordination needed to respond effectively during complex operations.

“The standards of the unit are already higher than what is regularly required,” said Staff Sgt. John Taylor, a squad leader with the SPB. “We’re selecting Soldiers who are ready to meet those expectations from day one.”

The formation combines engineers, military police (MP), signal specialists, logisticians, administrators and other professionals into one unit to adapt to any mission.

"I call them my ninja MPs," said McKennon. "The Special Purpose Brigade is one of one."

For Soldiers in the 260th, success is measured by more than the mission itself. It is built on preparation, trusted partnerships and the ability to respond whenever the Nation calls.

“You can’t build trust overnight,” said Staff Sgt. John Taylor, an infantryman with the Enhanced Military Policy Battalion, 260th SPB. “We train alongside our partner agencies, prove ourselves on small things first and build those relationships so we’re ready when we’re needed.”