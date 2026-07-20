Tire Smoke and Teamwork: Historic Drifting Exhibition Brings 1,000 to Fort Campbell for Freedom 250

Photo By Staff Sgt. George Prince | Army Formula Drift driver, Connor O'Sullivan, signs a shirt during a closed-course drifting exhibition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 24th, 2026. The U.S. Army's sponsorship of Formula Drift provided a unique opportunity to celebrate Freedom 250, boost installation morale and support regional recruiting efforts. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. George Prince) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. —For three hours on a late July Friday afternoon, the AAFES Main Exchange parking lot was transformed into a high-octane arena of burning rubber, smoke and controlled chaos.

In a first-of-its-kind event for an Army installation, the U.S. Army and DynaCam brought the Connor O’Sully Drifting experience to Fort Campbell on July 24. The exclusive exhibition drew an estimated 1,000 community members who stood shoulder-to-shoulder along the drift barriers, keeping their smartphones raised to capture every high-speed maneuver.

The roaring engines were matched only by the energy of the crowd and a charismatic emcee who provided colorful, non-stop commentary, keeping fans engaged throughout the afternoon.

The event’s primary mission was to bring the military community together in honor of Freedom 250, a year-long Department of War initiative celebrating more than 250 years of our nation's freedom. The exhibition also highlighted the deep partnership between the Army and O’Sully Racing, which has made supporting service members a central focus of its motorsports outreach initiatives.

“Formula Drift is all about teamwork, discipline, and pushing limits,” said Formula Drift Pro Driver Connor O’Sullivan. “Those are values the military understands better than anyone. Being part of Freedom 250 was our way of saying thank you while bringing something exciting that families could experience together.” O’Sullivan and his team delivered on their promise of a spectacular show, driving cars inches apart and completely sideways at high speeds.

To ensure the Fort Campbell community could comfortably enjoy the summer event, organizers provided shaded spectator areas, misting fans, free water, and hearing protection. The festival-like atmosphere was rounded out with food trucks, vendor giveaways, and highly anticipated raffle prizes.

“We get to travel all over the country, but being invited onto Fort Campbell to put on a historic event like this meant a lot to our whole team,” said Andrew Cate, O’Sully Racing Crew Chief. “Soldiers and their families sacrifice every day, so giving them a chance to have some fun, make some noise, and experience something they might never have seen before was pretty special.”

The excitement of the afternoon didn't end when the engines were cut. Almost immediately, local community pages and national drifting social media channels blew up with videos and photos from the event. The online response reflected the authentic excitement of the crowd, with overwhelming appreciation for the unique spectacle.

Ultimately, while American Formula Drift is built on horsepower and entertainment, Friday’s event achieved something much larger: uniting the Fort Campbell community for a historic, unforgettable celebration of American freedom.