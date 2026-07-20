Bigger than a pit stop: How USACE at Napoleon supports the MR340 race

Photo By Lawrence Brooks | Kansas City District hydraulic engineer, Heather Shaughnessy, is back on the river after some much needed recharge for the 2012 MR340 when she last competed in the race. Note the sock full of ice around her neck — a key hack for getting through the extreme heat of navigating the Missouri River in the summer. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lawrence Brooks | Kansas City District hydraulic engineer, Heather Shaughnessy, is back on the river...... read more read more

As the first rays of sunlight to the east reflect off the ripples of the Missouri River, paddlers of all experience levels begin pulling their kayaks onto the boat ramp at the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri River Area Office.

For a single day each summer, the normally quiet navigation office nestled in the rural town of Napoleon in Lafayette County, Missouri, transforms into one of the busiest places along the Missouri River. Here, hundreds of racers, volunteers and spectators arrive for the https://mr340.org/, one of the world's longest nonstop river races.

While the town of 211 people is not an “official” race checkpoint, the district’s office there is the hub for just about everything associated with the lower Missouri River basin. Quietly, they’ve supported the 340-mile endurance event since the inaugural race began in 2006, helping ensure commercial and recreational river users can safely share the waterway.

"The race organizers reach out a couple of months before the race to provide initial race dates and to make sure we can provide information to navigators and other river users," said Mitch Roberts, operation project manager for the office.

Launching from historic https://kawpointpark.org/, and ending on the eastern end of “The Show-Me State” in St. Charles, Missouri, hundreds of solo and team paddlers descend upon the Missouri River to navigate around the clock.

Between the start and finish lines, official race checkpoints are in Lexington, Waverly, Glasgow, Jefferson City, Hermann and Klondike, Missouri.

Participants rely on physical endurance, precise planning and support crews to complete one of the nation's most demanding paddling events. But before racers dip their rudders and paddles into the water, district employees are preparing.

“Two weeks prior, we start distributing race information to commercial navigators through our office's ‘Daily Boat Report’ and a ‘Notices to Mariners,’” Roberts said. “We also provide the radio channel upon which the safety boats will be communicating.”

According to John Skelton, natural resource specialist for the office, those notices play an important role in river safety by informing towboat operators, recreational boaters and other river users that hundreds of paddlers will be sharing the navigation channel with them during the four-day event.

The office also arranges portable restrooms, prepares visitor signage and ensures facilities are ready to accommodate the large influx of racers and spectators.

"The day of the MR340 is the busiest day of visitation at the Missouri River Area Office," Skelton said. Although racers are not required to stop in Napoleon, many choose to do so because of the office's convenient location near major highways.

"The Napoleon boat ramp is one of the closest boat ramps with modern facilities, and folks can check on the racers, or racers can pull over to reconfigure their boat setup, make repairs, get last-minute supplies or pull out of the race," Roberts said.

Throughout the day, an estimated 100 to 150 people gather at the navigation office. Support crews wait with fresh food, ice and dry clothing while friends and family cheer racers onward.

For Skelton, who has helped organize the race throughout his tenure with the office, gearing up for the MR340 before the race is a rewarding feeling.

"I think this office has great pride in not only providing a channel for a recreational race but also a channel that supports commercial navigation," Skelton said. "There is also pride in being able to provide a respite to racers and their support crew."

Support for the race extends beyond the Missouri River Area Office. Emily Nziramasanga, a civil engineer in the Kansas City District’s Water Management Section, said her team provides race organizers with expected reservoir releases and river outlooks in the days leading up to the event.

"It is exciting and motivating," Nziramasanga said. "I not only work for the organization that maintains the river, but I also work in the very section that coordinates directly with the MR340 team. In water management, we give updates on expected reservoir releases and provide an outlook for the week of the race."

Blending work with pleasure

For district employees, supporting the MR340 reflects the broader mission they carry out every day — maintaining the Lower Missouri River navigation channel through a system of engineered structures that help provide a dependable navigation channel for commercial traffic while supporting recreation and environmental stewardship.

Skelton added that the race also offers participants an up-close and personal look at USACE’s work in the river’s lower basin

“By having people on the river … they are able to see firsthand what USACE has done to provide a navigable channel, as well as habitat restoration efforts seen in the sixteen mitigation sites and four constructed side chutes between Kaw Point and St. Charles, Missouri,” Skelton said.

Heather Shaughnessy is a hydraulic engineer with the district who completed the MR340 as a solo paddler in 2012. As someone with a keen understanding of fluid dynamics and how river engineering affects them, she has the utmost respect for what her colleagues do out there.

"Those structures must withstand and redirect a huge amount of the river's energy over a broad range of stages to keep the river running along the proper course," she said. "While it made each stroke feel insignificant in comparison, it did give me motivation to stay in the boat and let the river — and the engineering — do the work."

As a former Division I rower and wilderness canoe guide, Shaughnessy entered the race out of curiosity and a love of a challenge. However, preparing for the event meant months of paddling, planning overnight training runs and testing every piece of equipment before race day.

"You learn to live in discomfort," she said. “Supplies in the boat are basic and emergency-based: water, a map, dummy cords, electrolytes, easy-to-digest snacks, lights, an extra paddle, GPS, a knife, rain gear, etc.,” she said.

After days of paddling with little sleep during the actual race, participants battle heat, exhaustion and fatigue while relying on ground crews for food, water and encouragement.

As she paddled during low-water conditions, Shaughnessy found herself dwarfed by the river training structures lining the Missouri River. However, her appreciation extended beyond the engineering.

"The race embodies the wisdom of the Heartland," Shaughnessy said. "The camaraderie among strangers is unmatched. The selfless community surrounding the paddlers, volunteers, ground crews, small-town residents, and race staff makes the race feel like a magical town that moves with you through the race.”

That sense of connection is what drew Dane Morris, the Kansas City District’s chief of hydrology and hydraulics, to the race as well.

"With the Missouri River being such a big part of our mission, I wanted to experience it at a personal level that really challenged me," he said.

Competing in the race only once in a tandem kayak, his team completed the course in 79 hours and 40 minutes, after months of weight and endurance training, plus long-distance paddling sessions on the Missouri River that ranged between 20 and 40 miles.

Despite their intense training, he admitted that using the right equipment is important, too.

“The tandem kayak was fairly heavy … we were getting smoked by lighter canoes and surf skis,” he said.

One of his favorite memories had little to do with racing, though. During the event, Morris and his teammate listened to the audiobook ‘Undaunted Courage,’ Stephen E. Ambrose's account of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

As they paddled downstream, other racers joined them, listening to stories of USACE’s discovery unit’s historic journey upstream more than two centuries earlier.

"It was a fun experience listening to stories about their journey going up the river while we were going down," Morris said.

Nziramasanga's motivation for entering the race was more personal. Growing up, she spent countless hours sailing and canoeing with her father on the Chesapeake Bay and viewed MR340 as an opportunity to continue that family tradition.

"It was a great deal of repetitive physical effort," she said. "But it provided a unique opportunity for family bonding. All the work we did to prepare for and execute the race was well worth it."

Her father designed and built her team's 19-foot canoe from scrap wood and leftover epoxy, which made preparation for the race essential.

"Being prepared for the race is truly 90% of the effort needed to succeed," she said.

For many visitors, the race also offers an opportunity to learn about the Missouri River beyond the competition. Nziramasanga said the communities that welcome racers each year are part of what makes the MR340 memorable.

"The towns along the river that host food venues and rest stops add to the community and friendliness of the race," she said.

As the day wears on in Napoleon, racers launch back into the river one by one, continuing toward St. Charles. The crowds slowly thin, and the navigation office returns to its familiar rhythm.

By the next morning, the cheers faded, the parking lot has emptied and the Missouri River once again belongs to the towboats, recreational boaters and communities that depend on it every day.

For the employees of the Missouri River Navigation Office, however, the mission remains unchanged: safely supporting all who rely on the river, whether they're moving commerce, exploring its history or chasing the finish line 340 miles downstream.